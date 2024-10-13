Three of the four accused had previously been imprisoned together in Punjab when they made contact with a member of the infamous Bishnoi Gang. This bond drove them to join the gang and finally plan the murder

Police officials at the crime scene. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai police have learnt that two of the suspects who shot dead Baba Siddique had been living in a rented residence in Kurla for two months prior to the incident. The rent for the house was Rs 14,000 per month. The suspects meticulously planned the murder after getting a contract worth Rs 2.5- Rs 3 lakh. Four persons were engaged in the killing, with each receiving Rs 50,000 for their role, sources revealed.

Three of the four accused had previously been imprisoned together in Punjab when they made contact with a member of the infamous Bishnoi Gang. This bond drove them to join the gang and finally plan the murder.

The Crime Branch has arrested two suspects: Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a Haryana resident, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a Uttar Pradesh resident. The third suspect is still missing, and Crime Branch teams have been dispatched to Ujjain, Delhi, and Haryana to find him.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, between 9:15 and 9:30 pm, while leaving his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital and later pronounced dead. A case has been filed at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Cops draw parallels with Salman Khan firing case

The police are also drawing parallels with the Salman Khan firing case, where the accused stayed in a rented house to conduct reconnaissance before the attack.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Docs said they were unable to revive him

The doctor from Lilavati Hospital said that Baba Siddique, when rushed to the hospital, was in an unresponsive condition. Dr Niraj Uttamani, Lilavati Hospital said, "He was brought to NHRC emergency medical services at 9:30 pm on October 12, in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds on the chest. He had lost a lot of blood and recitation was initiated immediately. He was shifted to ISU where further attempts for revival were made...Despite all recitative efforts we were unable to revive him and was declared dead at 11:27 pm on October 12."