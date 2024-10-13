The Mumbai Police confirmed that the assailants shot at Baba Siddiqui from close range

Police officials at the crime scene. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: Two shooters from Haryana, UP held; cops intensify probe x 00:00

Two shooters hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh respectively were held by the Mumbai Police on Saturday night as the cops intensified probe after Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a shocking incident, three bike-borne assailants fired with a 9mm pistol at senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and former Congress MLA Baba Siddiqui near his office at Kherwadi Junction, the officials said.

According to sources, Baba Siddiqui was hit by three bullets, two of which struck his chest, leading to his death.

“The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, and he was rushed to the hospital. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting further investigations,” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Additional Commissioner, West Region.

The Mumbai Police have confirmed that the assailants shot at Baba Siddiqui from close range. Two of the attackers were apprehended on the spot by security personnel, while the third managed to flee. Siddiqui was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead. “We have formed multiple teams to track down the third suspect, and two are already in custody,” stated the Mumbai Police.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has confirmed that the two individuals detained by Mumbai Police hail from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.