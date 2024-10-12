Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital following the incident where he was declared dead, sources said

The spot where the firing took place on Saturday night. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief x 00:00

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was on Saturday night shot dead after three men fired at him in western suburbs of Mumbai. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Mumbai Congress were among others who expressed their grief following his tragic death.

Sources at the Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Baba Siddique passed away in the incident.

One more person sustained bullet injuries in the incident, sources said, adding that at least three rounds were fired at Baba Siddiqui out of which two hit him on chest.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Unknown people attacked Baba Siddique in which there are reports that he has passed away due to the injuries he had sustained. Two people have been arrested in the case, one is from Haryana and one is from Uttar Pradesh. Third one is on the run and the police will nab him soon. We will take this case in fast track court."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over Baba Siddiqui's death, calling him a good colleague and friend who fought tirelessly for minority rights and promoted pan-religious harmony. Pawar offered heartfelt tributes to Siddiqui stating that it was a significant loss to the NCP and the community.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे नेते, माजी राज्यमंत्री, विधिमंडळात प्रदीर्घकाळ राहिलेले माझे सहकारी बाबा सिद्दीकी यांच्यावर झालेल्या गोळीबाराची घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी, निषेधार्ह आणि वेदनादायी आहे. या घटनेत त्यांचं निधन झाल्याचं समजून मला धक्का बसला. मी माझा चांगला सहकारी, मित्र गमावला आहे.… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

Mumbai Congress expressed grief following the incident and wrote, "the Mumbai Congress is deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Siddique Ji. His tireless service to the people and his dedication to the community will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The Mumbai Congress is deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Siddique Ji. His tireless service to the people and his dedication to the community will forever be remembered.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.



May his soul… pic.twitter.com/gjkZIFeLFn — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) October 12, 2024

Senior NCP leader, Praful Patel, in a post on X wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/OcKIcIrIrt — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 12, 2024

A top police official confirmed that he was critically injured in the incident.

Sources said that three unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on Baba Siddique near his son and Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area.

Additional CP West Region, Paramjit Singh Dahiya while speaking with the press said, "the incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Saturday. After the incident Baba Siddique was rushed to the hospital. Two people have been detained. Further investigation is being done by crime branch."

Former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was on Saturday night rushed to hospital after three men allegedly shot at him in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai, official sources said.



Video: @raje_ashish



Read more: https://t.co/dShmGwBfqT #News #NewsUpdates #BabaSiddiqui… https://t.co/rioDSxa6UI pic.twitter.com/mbYoAyTqET — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 12, 2024

Further details will be updated.