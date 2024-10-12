Breaking News
Updated on: 12 October,2024 10:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Three unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on Baba Siddiqui near the Kherwadi junction, official sources said

Baba Siddique. File pic

Former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was on Saturday night rushed to hospital after three men allegedly shot at him in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai, official sources said.


A top police official confirmed that he is critically injured in the incident.


Sources said that three unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on Baba Siddique near the Kherwadi junction, according to preliminary information.


He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital following the incident, sources said.

Additional CP West Region, Paramjit Singh Dahiya while speaking with the press said, "the incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Saturday. After the incident Baba Siddique was rushed to the hospital. Two people have been detained. Further investigation is being done by crime branch."

"Two suspects have been detained from the spot," a senior police official said.

Further details will be updated.

