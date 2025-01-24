Mumbai will experience clear skies and pleasant weather on January 24, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 34°C. The AQI in most areas is satisfactory, making it a great day for outdoor activities.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: AQI improves as city sees clear skies and mild temperatures x 00:00

As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is set to enjoy clear skies on January 24, with a pleasant weather pattern throughout the day. The city is expected to experience a low temperature of 20°C and a high of 34°C, making for a comfortable day. Light winds, blowing at around 8 km/h, will provide a slight breeze, and humidity will remain at 43%. This weather is perfect for those looking to spend time outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day will begin with a sunrise at 7:14 AM, and the sun will set at 6:21 PM, providing ample daylight for outdoor activities. According to the IMD, clear skies will prevail throughout the day, with no significant changes expected in the coming days. The weather is forecast to remain similar on January 25 and 26, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 35°C, ensuring that the city experiences pleasant conditions as the weekend approaches.

Air Quality in Mumbai: Mostly satisfactory with moderate levels in certain areas

In terms of air quality, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) currently stands at 67, which falls under the 'Satisfactory' category. This is an improvement compared to previous months, making it a better day for people to be outside. However, individuals with respiratory issues are still advised to limit their time outdoors and consider wearing masks to avoid exposure to pollutants.

The AQI varies across different parts of Mumbai, with several areas recording 'Moderate' levels of air quality. Here’s a breakdown of the AQI in different regions:

Navy Nagar: 128 AQI – Moderate

Dockyard: 168 AQI – Moderate

Worli: 104 AQI – Moderate

Siddharth Nagar: 126 AQI – Moderate

Sion: 116 AQI – Moderate

Deonar: 246 AQI – Moderate

Byculla: 104 AQI – Moderate

Kherwadi: 105 AQI – Moderate

Chembur: 121 AQI – Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex: 127 AQI – Moderate

Lower Parel: 148 AQI – Moderate

Ghatkopar: 116 AQI – Moderate

Sewri: 129 AQI – Moderate

Mindspace: 98 AQI – Satisfactory

Shivaji Nagar: 110 AQI – Satisfactory

Kurla: 131 AQI – Moderate

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2): 160 AQI – Moderate

Vile Parle West: 135 AQI – Moderate

Powai: 126 AQI – Moderate

Malad West: 126 AQI – Poor

Mulund West: 103 AQI – Moderate

Kandivali East: 121 AQI – Moderate

Borivali East (Khodiyar Nagar): 95 AQI – Satisfactory

Borivali East (Mumbai Suburban): 132 AQI – Moderate

It’s clear that while most areas in Mumbai have a 'Moderate' AQI, some regions are experiencing better air quality, such as Borivali East and Mindspace-Malad West, which are classified as 'Satisfactory.'

What is AQI?

The AQI, or Air Quality Index, is a scale that helps measure the quality of air and its potential impact on health. It ranges from 0 to 500, with categories as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

As of today, Mumbai’s overall air quality falls under the 'Satisfactory' to 'Moderate' category, which suggests that the city’s air quality is manageable for most individuals. However, those with health conditions should still take precautions.

Overall, Mumbai is expected to enjoy pleasant weather and clear skies on January 24, with good air quality for most of the city.