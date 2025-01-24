Mumbai will experience clear skies and pleasant weather on January 24, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 34°C. The AQI in most areas is satisfactory, making it a great day for outdoor activities.
As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is set to enjoy clear skies on January 24, with a pleasant weather pattern throughout the day. The city is expected to experience a low temperature of 20°C and a high of 34°C, making for a comfortable day. Light winds, blowing at around 8 km/h, will provide a slight breeze, and humidity will remain at 43%. This weather is perfect for those looking to spend time outdoors.
The day will begin with a sunrise at 7:14 AM, and the sun will set at 6:21 PM, providing ample daylight for outdoor activities. According to the IMD, clear skies will prevail throughout the day, with no significant changes expected in the coming days. The weather is forecast to remain similar on January 25 and 26, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 35°C, ensuring that the city experiences pleasant conditions as the weekend approaches.
Air Quality in Mumbai: Mostly satisfactory with moderate levels in certain areas
In terms of air quality, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) currently stands at 67, which falls under the 'Satisfactory' category. This is an improvement compared to previous months, making it a better day for people to be outside. However, individuals with respiratory issues are still advised to limit their time outdoors and consider wearing masks to avoid exposure to pollutants.
The AQI varies across different parts of Mumbai, with several areas recording 'Moderate' levels of air quality. Here’s a breakdown of the AQI in different regions:
- Navy Nagar: 128 AQI – Moderate
- Dockyard: 168 AQI – Moderate
- Worli: 104 AQI – Moderate
- Siddharth Nagar: 126 AQI – Moderate
- Sion: 116 AQI – Moderate
- Deonar: 246 AQI – Moderate
- Byculla: 104 AQI – Moderate
- Kherwadi: 105 AQI – Moderate
- Chembur: 121 AQI – Moderate
- Bandra Kurla Complex: 127 AQI – Moderate
- Lower Parel: 148 AQI – Moderate
- Ghatkopar: 116 AQI – Moderate
- Sewri: 129 AQI – Moderate
- Mindspace: 98 AQI – Satisfactory
- Shivaji Nagar: 110 AQI – Satisfactory
- Kurla: 131 AQI – Moderate
- Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2): 160 AQI – Moderate
- Vile Parle West: 135 AQI – Moderate
- Powai: 126 AQI – Moderate
- Malad West: 126 AQI – Poor
- Mulund West: 103 AQI – Moderate
- Kandivali East: 121 AQI – Moderate
- Borivali East (Khodiyar Nagar): 95 AQI – Satisfactory
- Borivali East (Mumbai Suburban): 132 AQI – Moderate
It’s clear that while most areas in Mumbai have a 'Moderate' AQI, some regions are experiencing better air quality, such as Borivali East and Mindspace-Malad West, which are classified as 'Satisfactory.'
What is AQI?
The AQI, or Air Quality Index, is a scale that helps measure the quality of air and its potential impact on health. It ranges from 0 to 500, with categories as follows:
0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very Poor
401-500: Severe
As of today, Mumbai’s overall air quality falls under the 'Satisfactory' to 'Moderate' category, which suggests that the city’s air quality is manageable for most individuals. However, those with health conditions should still take precautions.
Overall, Mumbai is expected to enjoy pleasant weather and clear skies on January 24, with good air quality for most of the city.