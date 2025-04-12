In his statement, Saif said that after being injured by the knife-wielding attacker, he, along with his family and household staff, rushed downstairs

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur last year. File pic

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case | Papa ke saath jaaunga: Taimur x 00:00

Upon seeing Saif Ali Khan being rushed to the hospital shortly after the brutal attack, eight-year-old Taimur Ali Khan volunteered to accompany him. “Main bhi Papa ke saath jaaunga,” Saif recounted in his statement.

The 1600-page charge sheet filed by Bandra police in court sheds light on the chilling January 16 attack by a Bangladeshi intruder, clarifying several rumours that had spread on social media — including why Taimur was present at the hospital.

In his statement, Saif said that after being injured by the knife-wielding attacker, he, along with his family and household staff, rushed downstairs. His staffer Hari flagged down an auto-rickshaw to take him to the hospital. As they were leaving, Taimur insisted on joining them, and Saif agreed.

“On January 15, around 7.30 pm, I had dinner with my children. Kareena was out for work. After dinner, we watched TV and went to bed. My wife returned home around 1.30 am,” Saif told police.

“Around 2 am, caretaker Gita rushed into our bedroom and said someone was in Jeh Baba’s room with a knife, demanding money. We rushed there and saw a man in dark clothes holding a knife and hexa blade, standing close to Jeh. I asked him, ‘Kaun hain? Kya chahiye?’ He immediately started attacking me — stabbing me in the neck, back, hand, chest, and leg.”

“Gita tried to help but she was attacked too. Eventually, I pushed him down and we ran to the 12th floor, locking ourselves in a room. Kareena saw I was bleeding and said, ‘Sab building ke neeche chalo.’ At the gate, Taimur told her he wanted to come with me to the hospital. She him to come along.”