Shariful Islam, immediately after his arrest at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, early on January 19. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

The Bandra police on Tuesday filed a detailed charge sheet in the Saif Ali Khan attack case at the Bandra Magistrate Court. The 1200-page document includes the forensic report confirming that one of the fingerprints found at the crime scene matched that of the accused, Shariful Fakir Islam.

The charge sheet features statements from nearly 70 witnesses, including actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, their domestic staff, and others. Police investigations revealed that the accused, Shariful Islam, is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally seven months ago without a valid visa or passport. It details how the accused fled the crime scene, travelling from Bandra to Dadar and then to Worli. Police tracked him using footage from about 35 CCTV cameras along the route.

The charge sheet also mentions that the knife used in the attack was recovered during the investigation. According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am on January 16 at the Sadguru Sharan building in Bandra West. The accused initially attempted to enter through the main gate but was blocked by fingerprint recognition at the entry system. He then went around the back, climbed the building via the duct area, and accessed the first floor.

A police officer said, “Shariful climbed up to the 8th floor using the staircase and entered Saif Ali Khan’s flat. He was carrying a knife, a hacksaw blade, and a hammer in his bag. He attacked the caretaker, Eliyama Philip, with the knife and demanded Rs 1 crore.”

While attacking the caretaker, Saif Ali Khan intervened and caught Shariful from behind. “The accused tried to stab Khan without realising who he was. His motive was robbery—he didn’t know he was attacking Saif Ali Khan. Once he realised what had happened, he panicked and fled,” the officer added.

Shariful then made his way to the National College bus stop, changed his clothes, and slept there until 7 am. In the morning, he walked to the Bandra Talao area and dumped the knife and his clothes into the talao. He later loitered outside Bandra railway station for about 20 minutes. When it started raining, he went to Dadar, bought headphones, ate bhurji pav, and then walked back home to Worli.

Upon seeing news reports about the attack and realising that CCTV footage had identified him, Shariful fled his home again. He changed locations and went to Thane, where he had previously worked at a restaurant.

A police source told mid-day, “Shariful’s fingerprint matched one found in the duct area. The forensic lab has submitted the report, along with other key evidence including CCTV footage tracking the accused from Bandra to Worli.”