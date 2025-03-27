Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan's knife attack changed Sara Ali Khan's life forever

Updated on: 27 March,2025 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Sky Force’, has spoken up on the incident when her father, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an assailant at his Bandra house in January this year

Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Sky Force’, has spoken up on the incident when her father, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an assailant at his Bandra house in January this year.


Recently, the actress attended the 6th edition of the NDTV Yuva event in the national capital, and expressed her gratitude to the almighty for keeping her dad safe.


She said during the event, “It makes you realise what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have”.


“We all talk about practicing mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it”, she added.

The actress also shared what the unfortunate incident taught her, as she said, “It made me realise that life can change overnight. So every day deserves a mindful celebration. It made me realise just being grateful”.

On January 16, 2025, Saif was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

