Charge sheet cites Kareena Kapoor’s first words upon seeing a blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan in the middle of burglary at their home; Kareena claimed she immediately rushed her husband, their two children and all the household staff downstairs using the lift to ensure their safety

Ye sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain.” Actor Kareena Kapoor’s uttered these words—according to her statement to the police—shortly after seeing her husband Saif Ali Khan bleeding after being stabbed at the family’s Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. Kareena claimed she immediately rushed Saif, their two children and all the household staff downstairs using the lift to ensure their safety. She realised that the accused was still inside the house and staying there was not safe for any of them.

Satguru Sharan, where Saif Ali Khan and his family reside, in Bandra West and mid-day’s January 17, 18 and 26 reports. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

In her statement, Kareena said, “I live with Saif Ali Khan and our sons, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh Baba), at Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West, along with two caregivers, two nurses, and four helpers. The caregivers are Geeta (Lekhi Tamang) and Junu Sapkota. The nurses are Sharmila Shrestha and Eliyama Philip. Our apartment on the 11th floor has three bedrooms; the living area is on the 12th floor and we have a library and servant quarters on the 13th floor.”

The statement further reads, “On January 15 at around 7.30 pm, I met my friend Rhea Kapoor. I returned home around 1.20 am. I checked on Taimur and Jeh Baba in their bedrooms and found them asleep. Around 2 am, Junu rushed into my bedroom, where I was with Saif, and told us that someone was inside Jeh Baba’s room, holding a knife and demanding money. (‘Jeh Baba ke room mein ek aadmi haath mein chaku leke aaya hai, aur paisa maang raha hai.’)

“Saif and I rushed to Jeh Baba’s room and found Geeta standing outside the door. Inside, I saw a man dressed in dark clothes and a cap, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and seemingly between 30 to 35 years old, holding a knife and a hexablade.



Saif Ali Khan emerges from Lilavati Hospital around 4.45 pm on January 21 after the surgery. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

“I saw nurse Eliyama Philip injured and bleeding from her hand. When Saif attempted to restrain the intruder from behind, the attacker stabbed him in the hand, neck and back. Geeta also approached, and he attacked her as well. I shouted to Eliyama to rescue Jeh Baba and take him out of the room. Together, we rushed to the 12th floor with Jeh Baba. Saif also followed us there, severely injured and bleeding.”

According to the statement, Saif had injuries on his neck, back and hand. “I called our helpers Hari, Ramu, Ramesh and Paswan for help. We searched the house for the attacker but couldn’t find him. I decided to evacuate everyone because the house was no longer safe. I told the staff, ‘Ye sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain,’ since Saif needed urgent medical attention. We all took the lift downstairs, and I asked Hari to take Saif to the hospital. Taimur also insisted on accompanying his father, and I allowed him to go to Lilavati Hospital with Saif and Hari,” the statement read.

Kareena later informed her sister Karisma Kapoor, her manager Poonam Damania, and Poonam’s husband, Tejas Damania, for assistance. Shortly afterwards, the police arrived at the building. They searched the premises but found no sign of the intruder. Kareena later reached the hospital and ensured Eliyama was also admitted.