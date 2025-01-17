Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Saif Ali Khan attack How horrific home invasion unfolded

Saif Ali Khan attack: How horrific home invasion unfolded

Updated on: 17 January,2025 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

Based on up-to-date information by Bandra Crime Branch officers regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, mid-day reconstructs the shocking events that rocked Bandra on Thursday

Saif Ali Khan attack: How horrific home invasion unfolded

Hearing screams from the house, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, wake up. Saif runs toward Jehangir’s room and confronts the intruder, asking him, “Who are you?” The accused attacks Saif, injuring him on his neck, back and wrist. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Saif Ali Khan attack: How horrific home invasion unfolded
x
00:00

The intruder arrives outside Saif Ali Khan’s building in Bandra West. Illustrations/Uday Mohite


The intruder arrives outside Saif Ali Khan’s building in Bandra West. Illustrations/Uday Mohite


He enters the premises of a neighbouring building and then jumps over the wall to enter the actor’s residence, Satguru Sharan, off Waterfield Road


He enters the premises of a neighbouring building and then jumps over the wall to enter the actor’s residence, Satguru Sharan, off Waterfield Road

Using the building’s shaft, which is only a few feet from the ground, the intruder enters the premises without being caught on CCTV. He then uses the stairs, as per police sources, to reach the 11th floor, where Saif lives with his family

Using the building’s shaft, which is only a few feet from the ground, the intruder enters the premises without being caught on CCTV. He then uses the stairs, as per police sources, to reach the 11th floor, where Saif lives with his family

Jehangir’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, becomes suspicious upon noticing that the bathroom light is on. When she goes to investigate, she spots the shadow of an unknown person wearing a cap

Jehangir’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, becomes suspicious upon noticing that the bathroom light is on. When she goes to investigate, she spots the shadow of an unknown person wearing a cap

The intruder brandishes a knife, scaring her. As she rushes towards Saif’s son Jehangir’s room, the intruder attacks her

The intruder brandishes a knife, scaring her. As she rushes towards Saif’s son Jehangir’s room, the intruder attacks her

Hearing screams from the house, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, wake up. Saif runs toward Jehangir’s room and confronts the intruder, asking him, “Who are you?” The accused attacks Saif, injuring him on his neck, back and wrist

Hearing screams from the house, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, wake up. Saif runs toward Jehangir’s room and confronts the intruder, asking him, “Who are you?” The accused attacks Saif, injuring him on his neck, back and wrist

A nanny, Geeta, who looks after Saif and Kareena’s son, Taimur, also runs to help, but the robber attacks her as well

A nanny, Geeta, who looks after Saif and Kareena’s son, Taimur, also runs to help, but the robber attacks her as well

While Saif tries to escape, the intruder attacks him on the back. However, the actor manages to lock the room and take everyone to the 12th floor

While Saif tries to escape, the intruder attacks him on the back. However, the actor manages to lock the room and take everyone to the 12th floor

The intruder somehow opens the door and runs toward the stairs, as per the initial probe

The intruder somehow opens the door and runs toward the stairs, as per the initial probe

An injured Saif is taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his eldest son, Ibrahim

An injured Saif is taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his eldest son, Ibrahim

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

CCTV Bandra mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news saif ali khan mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK