Based on up-to-date information by Bandra Crime Branch officers regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, mid-day reconstructs the shocking events that rocked Bandra on Thursday

Hearing screams from the house, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, wake up. Saif runs toward Jehangir’s room and confronts the intruder, asking him, “Who are you?” The accused attacks Saif, injuring him on his neck, back and wrist. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

The intruder arrives outside Saif Ali Khan’s building in Bandra West. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

He enters the premises of a neighbouring building and then jumps over the wall to enter the actor’s residence, Satguru Sharan, off Waterfield Road

Using the building’s shaft, which is only a few feet from the ground, the intruder enters the premises without being caught on CCTV. He then uses the stairs, as per police sources, to reach the 11th floor, where Saif lives with his family

Jehangir’s nanny, Eliyama Philip, becomes suspicious upon noticing that the bathroom light is on. When she goes to investigate, she spots the shadow of an unknown person wearing a cap

The intruder brandishes a knife, scaring her. As she rushes towards Saif’s son Jehangir’s room, the intruder attacks her

A nanny, Geeta, who looks after Saif and Kareena’s son, Taimur, also runs to help, but the robber attacks her as well

While Saif tries to escape, the intruder attacks him on the back. However, the actor manages to lock the room and take everyone to the 12th floor

The intruder somehow opens the door and runs toward the stairs, as per the initial probe

An injured Saif is taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his eldest son, Ibrahim