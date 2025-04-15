The state government has appointed guardian secretaries for ensuring seamless communication among all the authorities. Chahal assured focused efforts would be made resolve the city's delayed projects and improve communication with authorites working in Mumbai

The meeting chaired by Iqbal Singh Chahal focused on delayed MHADA, SRA, and MMRDA projects, housing schemes, and redevelopment of police colonies.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal held his first meeting as the guardian secretary of Mumbai with officials from various agencies on Tuesday.

The state government has appointed guardian secretaries for ensuring seamless communication among all the authorities.

Chahal assured focused efforts would be made resolve the city's delayed projects and improve communication with authorites working in Mumbai.

He chaired the meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters with officials from the civic body, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), and other key agencies in attendance.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other senior officials were present for the meeting.

Chahal announced that a meeting of senior officials from the relevant departments would soon conduct at the Mantralaya to discuss the developmental projects of the city in more detail.

The former civic commissioner also said that the government will seek to provide funds to prevent landslides in hilly areas during monsoon.

The meeting was focused on delayed MHADA, SRA, and MMRDA projects, housing schemes, and redevelopment of police colonies.

MHADA officials spoke on the issues pertaining to the redevelopment projects in BDD Chawl (Worli) and Kamathipura, while MMRDA officials gave updates on the Mumbai Metro work.

"BMC and other agencies must work together because their projects depend on each other," said Chahal. "To keep the city moving, all the departments must work together, in close coordination with each other," Chahal stated further.