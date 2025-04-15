Eknath Shinde along with BMC officials and civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviewed the road concretisation works in parts of the city on Tuesday evening

Eknath Shinde, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City, inspected several ongoing road projects in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs. Pic/Shadab Khan

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the ongoing road concretisation works in the city will be completed by May 31,2025 and the BMC was working to make Mumbai roads pothole-free.

The inspection began near Bombay Hospital and continued to various roads in areas like Matunga, Chembur, and others. During the visit, Shinde interacted with local citizens and assured them of speedy and quality work.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working to build cement concrete roads across Mumbai to make the city pothole-free. Around 400 kilometres of roadwork is currently underway as part of the Pothole-Free Roads Project, and the goal is to complete it by 31 May 2025," CM Shinde said.

An official statement said that Eknath Shinde, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City, inspected several ongoing road projects in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs.

He stated that the work must be of high quality and warned that strict action would be taken against any contractor or officer if substandard work is found.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Shinde said, “Cement concrete roads are a permanent solution to potholes. Once these roads are built, there will be no need for digging and no potholes. Our aim is to make Mumbai completely pothole-free.”

He added that contractors who do low-quality work have already been fined Rs 3.5 crore, and in the future, any contractor doing faulty work will be blacklisted.

To ensure high standards, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been appointed as an independent quality-checking agency. BMC engineers, assistant commissioners, and senior officers are also keeping a close watch on the work, the statement said.

The road concretisation project in Mumbai-

- 400 km of roads are being upgraded to cement concrete across Mumbai.

- BMC has already completed 1,333 km of concrete roads in previous phases.

- The current works are being done in two phases and are progressing well.

- The roads should be completed from junction to junction before the monsoon.

- Roads must be traffic-ready, and manholes and drains along the roads must be cleaned.