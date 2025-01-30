Five months after it was shut to the public, no meaningful work has happened on Sion bridge re-construction thanks to poor planning

The public toilet needs to be relocated

Back to square one. There was initially a delay in shutting down the Sion bridge to facilitate exams and students, but five months after its closure in August 2024, demolition work has still not started, and HSC exams are slated to begin in the next ten days. Residents are now questioning whether the bridge should remain open and demolition be postponed until after the exams.

The closure of the Sion bridge has also increased traffic on parallel bridges in the vicinity, from Vakola to SCLR and even the Tilak bridge. mid-day had independently highlighted the issue.

Trees that need to be removed. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Currently, a small portion of the bridge and some lanes have been kept open strictly for pedestrians, allowing movement between east and west. “The Maharashtra Board exams, HSC and SSC, are just ten days away. While the HSC exams begin on February 11, the SSC ones start just a few days later. The BMC and the railways should allow the pedestrian portion to remain open and delay complete demolition, now that the project has already been delayed so much,” said a parent of a student from Our Lady of Good Counsel School, which is adjacent to Sion station.

The issue

As early as 2020, an IIT structural audit report on the Sion road bridge warned of its dilapidated condition, highlighting the dangers of keeping it in use over active railway tracks, as its lifespan had expired.

The bridge has been shut for the last five months. Pic/Atul Kamble

The railways stated that they had managed to maintain and repair the bridge for three years, but further delay in demolition would pose risks to public safety. After four years and several protests—including from elected representatives—the bridge was closed to the public in August 2024, with only a small path kept open for pedestrian movement. The closure has led to traffic congestion from Vakola in Santacruz to Tilak bridge in Dadar.

What did the IIT report say?

The IIT report, a copy of which is with mid-day, states that the first two I-girders from the north end (towards Kalyan), the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) deck slab, and the RCC parapet wall are in a dilapidated condition. It recommends dismantling the RCC parapet wall and deck slab after implementing all necessary safety measures. Additionally, the pipeline fixed between the first two girders needs to be removed urgently.

Pedestrians using the small portion of the bridge to travel between east and west. Pics/Atul Kamble

Central Railway now plans to construct a new ROB (road over bridge) in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 23 crore for CR and Rs 26 crore for BMC.

Demolition delayed

Five months after the bridge was closed—causing multiple road closures, traffic diversions, and BEST bus route cancellations—no significant demolition work has begun. So far, only surface digging and barricading have taken place.

A small portion of the bridge is kept open for pedestrians.

The bridge replacement is not just about road connectivity but is also part of a larger project to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Parel and Kurla, which aims to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

Ground report

mid-day visited the site and spoke to stakeholders to understand the reason for the delay. It was revealed that several preparatory works remain incomplete before the actual demolition can begin.

Preparatory works remain

Railway officials stated that multiple elements within municipal limits must be removed or addressed before demolition can proceed. These include:

. Removal of four trees (two on the east and two on the west)

. Relocation of a public toilet at the east edge of the bridge

. Diversion of drains in the BMC colony (west side)

. Diversion of water pipelines

. Closure of a small underpass and the adjoining road

The railways have sent an urgent letter to the BMC, highlighting these issues and the severe delay in demolition.

“There are four trees, two in the east and two in the west. Additionally, there is a public toilet on the footpath, high-power cables, and electrical utilities that require shutting down the Dharavi underpass. Moreover, the diversion of the BMC colony drain, the road, and water pipelines is necessary. CR officials have highlighted these multiple obstacles, which have stalled demolition work.

Work on piling and strengthening the sidewalls is currently in progress, with only 10 per cent completed so far. Train operations need to continue uninterrupted, so the bridge must be dismantled carefully without disturbing railway alignment,” a railway official said.

Local MLA’s comment

Local MLA Jyoti Gaikwad staged a protest at the site last week. “The Sion bridge fiasco is a glaring example of poor planning. Over five months have passed since the old bridge was closed for reconstruction, yet there has been almost no progress. Every day, hundreds of pedestrians are forced to risk their safety on a narrow footpath, while school children navigate a perilous path to school.

Despite repeated warnings and appeals to the government to ensure proper alternative arrangements for pedestrians and traffic before shutting the bridge, these concerns were blatantly ignored. Now, the painfully slow pace of the project is only adding to the daily struggles of Mumbaikars,” she said.

BMC’s response

The bridge falls under two civic wards: G North and F South.

A BMC official said, “The process of tree cutting has started, and the proposal is awaiting final approval from the Tree Authority,” said officials from G North ward.

Regarding the toilet relocation, an F South ward official stated, “BMC needs to find an alternative location, and the process will be completed in a few days.”

Aug 2024

Month bridge was shut

FEB 11

Day HSC exams begin

Citizen voices

Akbar Merchant, media professional, Kurla resident

“My daily office commute to Byculla is now 8 km longer and takes an hour each way. Traffic on 60-Feet Road adds to delays, wasting time, money, and fuel. The bridge was shut on July 31, yet work hasn’t started in full swing. Hope this doesn’t turn into another Gokhale bridge episode.”

Rahul Sonar, local resident

“Look at Nehru Road in Vakola, Santacruz East. It’s reduced to a single lane due to haphazard road concreting. With Sion bridge traffic diverted here, this road should have been kept free of work, but instead, it’s causing massive jams.”

Jay Punamiya, commuter

“After the closure of Sion station bridge, there’s chaos. At least allow the BKC connector for autos and two-wheelers until the new bridge is ready. It would be a huge relief.”

Savitha Rao, author

“I visited Sion a few months ago. The situation is horrible. Commuters must get off at Dharavi and walk, and I saw many senior citizens struggling. There are no consequences for BMC’s incompetence, apathy, and corruption. This delay isn’t about minor oversights—it’s about ignoring the obvious. This is happening across Mumbai while residents suffer in the ‘financial capital.’”

Jitendra Gupta, Kurla resident

“The lack of coordination between the two public utility bodies is shocking. Was BMC unaware that these utilities were obstructing the project and needed shifting? Why did they wait for the railways to write to them before taking action? Were these issues not discussed in pre-demolition meetings? There is no accountability, and delays due to negligence keep stalling the project.”

Mayuresh Pradhan, motorist

“Don’t they realise how crucial the timely completion of the Sion road over bridge is for Mumbai traffic? The bridge has been shut for over six months, and the situation is worsening.”