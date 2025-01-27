The bridge is being rebuilt as part of a larger project to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Parel and Kurla

Sion Road Over Bridge

Listen to this article Four trees and a toilet block stalling demolition of Sion Road Bridge: Railways to BMC x 00:00

Four trees and a toilet block are blocking the demolition of the Sion Road Over Bridge, which has been shut since August 2024. The railways have sent a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expressing urgency in addressing these hurdles, as work on the bridge has been severely delayed, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge is being rebuilt as part of a larger project to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Parel and Kurla.

“There are four trees, two in the east and two in the west. In addition to this, there is a public toilet on the footpath, high-power cables, and electrical utilities for which shutting the Dharavi underpass is mandatory.

The diversion of the BMC colony's drain, the road, and the water pipeline is also required. CR officials have highlighted several obstacles that have stalled the demolition. Work on piling and strengthening the sidewalls is currently in progress, and so far, 10 percent of the work has been completed.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, in their structural audit report, recommended dismantling the existing bridge and reconstructing a new one with steel girders and RCC slabs. Furthermore, the existing Sion Road Over Bridge is obstructing the proposed fifth and sixth railway lines between CSMT and Kurla, and therefore it needs to be dismantled and reconstructed.