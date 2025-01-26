The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) marked a significant milestone on Republic Day, celebrating 26 years since the inauguration of its completed track

One of the standout announcements during the Republic Day celebrations was the signing of a Rs 23.80 crore contract with Nepal Railways

Konkan Railway in Maharashtra continues to operate cross border railways with renewed vigour as it has signed a fresh contract valued at Rs 23.80 crore with Nepal Railways for the operation and maintenance of Diesel Electric Mainline Unit (DEMU) train services on the cross-border railway system between the Jayanagar-Bijalpura section.

The occasion was made even more special with the announcement of impressive financial accomplishments and exciting new projects, reinforcing the railway’s continued commitment to growth and modernisation.

A Year of Progress

In 2024, Konkan Railway reached remarkable milestones, both in terms of operational achievements and revenue. The railway reported a revenue of Rs 1,793 crore from traffic and Rs 2,361 crore from projects, underscoring its critical role in India’s transport infrastructure. In addition, 2024 saw the introduction of new train services aimed at enhancing connectivity across the region. Notably, the Bandra (T) - Madgaon Jn. Bi-Weekly Express and the Secunderabad - Vasco Da Gama Bi-Weekly Express were launched, expanding options for passengers.

Passenger service also saw significant growth, with 19,957 trains operated on the Konkan route, marking an 8 per cent increase over the previous year. A rise in coaching revenue, which reached Rs 1,069.58 crore, further highlights the growing demand for rail travel in the region. Special trains, including 304 Ganpati Specials, contributed an additional Rs 4.77 crore in earnings, marking a notable 16.17% growth compared to the previous year.

Global Partnerships and Cross-Border Ventures

One of the standout announcements during the Republic Day celebrations was the signing of a Rs 23.80 crore contract with Nepal Railways. This agreement will support the operation and maintenance of Diesel Electric Mainline Unit (DEMU) train services on the cross-border railway system between Jayanagar and Bijalpura, extending Konkan Railway’s reach beyond India’s borders and fostering international cooperation.

Sustainability and Innovation

Konkan Railway has also made strides in sustainability and modern technology. The railway is actively transitioning to electric traction, with 85-90 per cent of its trains now operating on electric power, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 279.14 crore on fuel costs. The successful installation of solar plants with a combined capacity of 660 kW has further contributed to reducing energy costs, saving Rs 55.13 lakh in 2024 alone.

Technology and passenger experience have been enhanced with the introduction of dynamic QR code scanners at stations, streamlining the ticketing process. Furthermore, the launch of the Rail Arcade at Madgaon Railway Station has been a welcome addition for travelers, featuring modern food stalls, regional delicacies, and a travel booking office.

Employee Celebrations and Recognition

The Republic Day celebrations also featured a series of activities and competitions for employees and their families. Fancy dress, mobile photography, and drawing contests were held across various KRCL locations, including Ratnagiri and Karwar. The prize distribution ceremony recognized the talent and spirit of the workforce, with Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha applauding their continued dedication to Konkan Railway’s growth.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Konkan Railway will focus on its expansion plans, the officials said.

They said that the completion of over 100 km of track renewal projects, including Complete Track Renewal (CTR) and Through Weld Renewal (TWR), has significantly improved track integrity and safety. Additionally, new electrical works valued at Rs 1,056 crore are set to further strengthen the railway’s infrastructure.

In education and training, the Konkan Railway Academy, along with other specialised institutes, continues to offer a wide range of programs, training over 400 students in 2024 alone.