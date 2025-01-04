An official said service resumed after more than an hour. However, most trains on the route are delayed by three to four hours

Diesel loco returning after line was fixed

An overhead wire snag affected train services on the Konkan Railway route near Ratnagiri station in Maharashtra for almost an hour on Saturday, an official said.

The trains were stuck at Adivali near Ratnagiri on Saturday, the official said.

Diesel engines were sent to operate trains, the officials said.

"It a single line and most trains are delayed 3 to 4 hours. The problem occurred at around 12:30 pm and was fixed around 2 pm on Saturday," an official said, adding that the evening trains were delayed by over an hour.

Further details will be updated.