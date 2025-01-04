Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Train services on Konkan Railway route hit after overhead wire snag

Train services on Konkan Railway route hit after overhead wire snag

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

An official said service resumed after more than an hour. However, most trains on the route are delayed by three to four hours

Train services on Konkan Railway route hit after overhead wire snag

Diesel loco returning after line was fixed

Listen to this article
Train services on Konkan Railway route hit after overhead wire snag
x
00:00

An overhead wire snag affected train services on the Konkan Railway route near Ratnagiri station in Maharashtra for almost an hour on Saturday, an official said.


The trains were stuck at Adivali near Ratnagiri on Saturday, the official said.


Diesel engines were sent to operate trains, the officials said.


"It a single line and most trains are delayed 3 to 4 hours. The problem occurred at around 12:30 pm and was fixed around 2 pm on Saturday," an official said, adding that the evening trains were delayed by over an hour.

Further details will be updated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

konkan indian railways mumbai trains mumbai news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK