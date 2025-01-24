Breaking News
Delays only reflect the authorities’ gross inefficiency

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As a result, commuters at railway stations have no way to know how long it will take for a train to arrive

Delays only reflect the authorities’ gross inefficiency

Representation pic

The ‘Expected in Minutes’ (EIM) panels on platform indicators of the Central Railway in Mumbai have been non-functional for the past three years, despite repeated assurances that they are being tested and will be operational soon. As a result, commuters at railway stations have no way to know how long it will take for a train to arrive.


While private and third-party mobile apps provide such information, the railway’s official system has yet to catch up. At most stations, the EIM panels are either blank or display “zero,” a report stated in this paper. The delay stems from the ongoing process of linking and integrating the Train Management System software with these indicators, which has been in progress for the past three years.


There are some reasons being trotted out and officials have stated that the process has started, the indicators should start functioning this year.


Yet, it is shocking that it has taken three years for a basic, ground-level mechanism to start operating. This should happen at once, as it is also a major contributor to what we have been championing repeatedly: safer commutes and within that package, safer platforms. Without this, people wait till the last minute to find out which train is arriving and then make a mad dash for it. This can be highly dangerous in crowded spaces, like stations.

It has been stressed repeatedly that clarity and credibility are the cornerstones of ensuring that people stay safe in public spaces. Clear announcements over a system, functional indicators and well-informed staffers this is all part of a larger, comprehensive package.

The red tape must come untied and the EIM panels, whatever be the lacunae must arrive and start working. If there is anything holding this up, let it be addressed with absolute determination. The panel will ease travel and any step towards that, is always welcome.

