Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > India origin man dies days after Australian police allegedly knelt on his neck

India-origin man dies days after Australian police allegedly knelt on his neck

Updated on: 15 June,2025 06:37 PM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Gaurav Kundi, 42, from Modbury North in Adelaide, died surrounded by his family on Thursday after he was hospitalised for an "unrecoverable" brain injury, 7News Australia reported

India-origin man dies days after Australian police allegedly knelt on his neck

The Indian-origin man died days after an Australian police officer allegedly knelt on his neck during an attempted arrest. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
India-origin man dies days after Australian police allegedly knelt on his neck
x
00:00

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man has died days after an Australian police officer allegedly knelt on his neck during an attempted arrest, a media report said on Sunday.

Gaurav Kundi, 42, from Modbury North in Adelaide, died surrounded by his family on Thursday after he was hospitalised for an "unrecoverable" brain injury, 7News Australia reported.


Police attempted to arrest Kundi on Payneham Rd at Royston Park, alleging that it witnessed an "altercation" between him and a woman.


The video footage of the incident showed Kundi being forced by police while he and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, loudly protested.

"I've done nothing wrong," Kundi shouted while Kaur filmed and cried out that the police were acting unfairly.

Kundi was rushed to the hospital after his condition declined and he "became unresponsive" during the attempted arrest.

Police said Kundi violently resisted the arrest and was intoxicated.

It said the couple was allegedly arguing, and a passing patrol reportedly mistook the incident for domestic violence.

However, Kaur said his husband was simply drunk and loud, not violent.

Meanwhile, South Australian (SA) Police Commissioner Grant Stevens told ABC Radio Adelaide it would investigate the incident in addition to a probe by the internal investigation section detectives.

The inquiry would review SA Police's policies, practices, procedures, including training in relation to responding to incidents.

SA Police said no one was shot, and no police taser was deployed at the scene.

The media have compared the arrest to the George Floyd case in the US in 2020.

Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee and the weight of his body against the 46-year-old Black American man's neck.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

australia Crime News India news national news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK