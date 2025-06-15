On the orders of Assistant Police Inspector (API) Shriram Patil, traffic officials including a hawaldar and a warden were deployed at 7:00 am to monitor Phadke Road and adjoining areas—known for their peak-hour traffic snarls

In a much-needed breather for commuters and shopkeepers, the Dombivli traffic department carried out a surprise crackdown on unauthorized parking and rogue transport operators around the railway station early Tuesday morning.

On the orders of Assistant Police Inspector (API) Shriram Patil, traffic officials including a hawaldar and a warden were deployed at 7:00 am to monitor Phadke Road and adjoining areas—known for their peak-hour traffic snarls. The team promptly fined multiple vehicles parked illegally and cleared bottlenecks that have become a daily frustration for local residents.

Phadke Road has long been plagued by private buses that arrive early and occupy roadside space—despite their operations starting only after 9:00 am. Their presence disrupts the movement of KDMT buses and autorickshaws, especially during the morning rush.

On Tuesday, 5–6 such buses were photographed and fined on the spot. The result was immediate — the road, usually choked at this hour, remained clear and accessible. Local businesses saw a noticeable difference. "Our customers can finally reach us without having to weave through parked buses and traffic. This kind of action should happen every day," said a retailer near the station.

Elsewhere at Bajiprabhu Chowk, the issue of undisciplined autorickshaw drivers persisted. Despite a designated stand, several ‘bhai’ autos were seen operating outside the zone, blocking traffic and ferrying passengers at will. Auto drivers following the queue system were left waiting. Around 7:30 am, union representatives arrived — not to enforce order, but to collect Rs 10 from drivers waiting in line.

When questioned, union leaders conceded they had issued repeated warnings but the errant drivers simply don’t comply. "We’ve submitted complaints and photos to the traffic department, but these drivers just won’t listen," said a representative, acknowledging that discipline often takes a back seat to fee collection.

At Sarvesh Hall–Pallava Complex, a similar problem unfolded — private buses parked for hours caused major disruption. One driver casually claimed he had “permission” to park, a claim promptly denied by both traffic officials and the RTO. “Fines are issued regularly,” said a traffic officer. A local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that political protection enables such violations to continue unchecked.

Other problem spots include the Ramnagar ticket counter, the east-west bridge, and the Canara Bank skywalk entrance, all routinely clogged by autorickshaws parked haphazardly.

Senior citizens have also voiced concern. “From Bajiprabhu Chowk to Madan Thackeray Chowk, this is supposed to be a one-way road. But rules are openly flouted. Footpaths are blocked by hawkers. Walking on Phadke Road is a nightmare,” said Uday Mujumdar, a regular morning walker.

Another senior citizen, Dilip Tadphale, welcomed the police action. “Morning hours are critical — people rush to catch trains, and senior citizens come for walks. Today, we could walk freely. These private buses must be kept away from the station. The traffic department must post officials daily at Bajiprabhu Chowk and Phadke Road.”

API Patil confirmed the department's ongoing effort. “We had received several complaints. Now, from 7:00 am daily, a hawaldar and warden will be posted, and strict action will be taken against all violators,” he said.

This is not an isolated effort. Over the past five days, traffic officials have been documenting violations and issuing fines—signaling a broader push to restore order around the bustling Dombivli station area.

Citizens now hope this is not a one-day cleanup, but the beginning of consistent enforcement to untangle Dombivli’s chronic traffic woes.