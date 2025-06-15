The victim was consuming alcohol with a group of friends when the accused arrived at the scene, entered into an argument and opened fire, inspector Malhari Kokre of Vartak Nagar police station said

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a 23-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

There were no reports of injuries in the firing that took place at a public ground in Veer Savarkar Nagar in the wee hours of June 11, an official said.

The victim was consuming alcohol with a group of friends when the accused arrived at the scene, entered into an argument and opened fire, inspector Malhari Kokre of Vartak Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

He said the accused fired a shot, but the victim ducked and escaped unhurt.

A case was registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 352 (assault or criminal force), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

He said that all four accused were arrested, and a probe is underway.

Man facing multiple criminal cases killed in encounter with cops in Solapur

In another case, a 23-year-old man accused in cases of murder and extortion was killed in an encounter with police near Maharashtra's Solapur district early on Sunday, officials said, reported PTI.

Shahrukh alias Atti Rahim was an active member of a criminal gang, a senior official said without elaborating, reported PTI.

The Pune Police received a tip-off a few days ago back that Shahrukh alias was hiding with his relatives in Lamboti village near Solapur, the official said, reported PTI.

"He had several serious crimes registered against him in Pune, including on charges of murder, extortion and illegal possession of weapons. Based on this information, a team of the Pune crime branch immediately left for Lamboti," he said.

The police raided Shahrukh's place. However, when he saw the police, he took out a pistol and started firing at them. This led to a fierce encounter between the police and the criminal at around 3.30 am, the official said, reported PTI.

"Shahrukh was seriously injured in retaliatory firing by the police. He was immediately admitted to a government hospital in Solapur but he died during treatment," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)