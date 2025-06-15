CM Fadnavis said that six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away following the Indrayani river bridge collapse

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that two individuals died while 32 were injured, six of them critically, after the bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district, reported the PTI.

CM Fadnavis said that six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away following the Indrayani river bridge collapse.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area frequented by picnickers, officials said.

They said the area has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days, sending the river in a spate.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," CM Fadnavis said on X.

पुणे जिल्ह्यातील तळेगावनजीक इंदोरी येथे इंद्रायणी नदीवरील एक पूल कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेचे वृत्त ऐकुन अतिशय दुःख झाले.

या घटनेत प्राथमिक माहितीनुसार 2 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

He further said he had spoken with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar.

CM Fadnavis said that a search was launched on a war footing as some people were swept away and NDRF has been deployed at the spot.

The relief work has been immediately accelerated, he added.

"This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital... NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation..." said Zone 2 DCP Vishal Gaikwad, according to the ANI.

As per officials, the NDRF, Fire Department and police are deployed for search and rescue operations.

According to authorities, 10 to 15 people may be trapped in the debris of the bridge collapse that took place under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. So far, five to six individuals have been rescued and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site.

Heavy rains had raised water levels. Local police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams rushed to the site and has launched a massive rescue and relief operation.

(with PTI inputs)