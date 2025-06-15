Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Indrayani river bridge collapse Two dead 32 injured and six rescued search on for missing persons going on says CM Fadnavis

Indrayani river bridge collapse: Two dead, 32 injured and six rescued; search on for missing persons going on, says CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 15 June,2025 07:11 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Fadnavis said that six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away following the Indrayani river bridge collapse

Indrayani river bridge collapse: Two dead, 32 injured and six rescued; search on for missing persons going on, says CM Fadnavis

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area frequented by picnickers, officials said. Pic/Disaster Management, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

Indrayani river bridge collapse: Two dead, 32 injured and six rescued; search on for missing persons going on, says CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that two individuals died while 32 were injured, six of them critically, after the bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district, reported the PTI.

CM Fadnavis said that six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away following the Indrayani river bridge collapse.


The incident occurred in the Kundamala area frequented by picnickers, officials said.


They said the area has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days, sending the river in a spate.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," CM Fadnavis said on X.

He further said he had spoken with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar.

CM Fadnavis said that a search was launched on a war footing as some people were swept away and NDRF has been deployed at the spot.

The relief work has been immediately accelerated, he added.

"This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital... NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation..." said Zone 2 DCP Vishal Gaikwad, according to the ANI.

As per officials, the NDRF, Fire Department and police are deployed for search and rescue operations.

According to authorities, 10 to 15 people may be trapped in the debris of the bridge collapse that took place under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. So far, five to six individuals have been rescued and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site.

Heavy rains had raised water levels. Local police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams rushed to the site and has launched a massive rescue and relief operation.

(with PTI inputs)

