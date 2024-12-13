Under new centralised Debris on Call service, collection of up to 500 kg of debris is free

The debris processing plant

Aiming to make debris disposal more accessible and efficient, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced an upgraded Debris on Call service in Mumbai. Under the new system, the BMC will not charge any fees for the collection of up to 500 kg of debris. Residents can book this service by calling a toll-free number operational from 8 am to 8 pm. Additionally, the service will soon be available through the MyBMC mobile application. Residents of Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs can contact 1800-202-6364, while those in the western suburbs can use 1800-210-9976.

The vans that will pick up debris from people’s homes/buildings

According to a BMC official, the initiative to provide free collection for 500 kg of debris is expected to benefit residential areas significantly. The BMC has appointed contractors to manage debris collection and recycling, with two processing plants located at Shilphata, Daighar village near Kalyan, and Dahisar. These plants, each with a capacity of 600 metric tonnes per day, will recycle debris. Debris from the eastern suburbs and the city area will be treated at the Kalyan plant, while debris from the western suburbs will be handled at the Dahisar facility.

The processed debris will yield sand-like byproducts, which can be used in industries for manufacturing non-structural items such as paver blocks, dividers, footpath stones, and benches. The official explained that while disposal rates for quantities beyond 500 kg will depend on the distance and volume, the free collection of up to 500 kg will be a significant benefit for households. “During house repairs, the amount of debris generated is usually minimal, so this will greatly help domestic producers,” the official added.

The Debris on Call service was first launched in 2014 but failed to gain traction due to the need for separate landline numbers for each ward. “With the introduction of a centralised helpline and the provision of free disposal for up to 500 kg, we are optimistic about receiving a better response this time,” the official said.

Call toll free

Mumbai island city and eastern suburbs

1800-202-6364

Western suburbs

1800-210-9976