According to BMC officials, around 1,963 hoardings, banners, posters and flags were removed from the city. Of the banners and hoardings, 576 and 473 were political and religious in nature, respectively. About 912 flags were pulled down

Political posters block a traffic signal at Kalanagar in Bandra East on December 6. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Thank you Mr Commissioner: BMC pulls down 1963 hoardings and posters following mid-day report, over 750 from near Azad Maidan alone x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started cracking down on illegal hoarding and banners. The highest number of banners, hoardings and flags, 766 in total, were pulled down from the A ward which comprises the Colaba and Fort areas. Azad Maidan, where the chief minister and his deputies were sworn in on Thursday evening, is also located in this ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

mid-day reported on Saturday how the number of these eyesores had risen in the city, with many hoardings covering traffic signals. Following the report, the civic body swung into action. According to BMC officials, around 1,963 hoardings, banners, posters and flags were removed from the city. Of the banners and hoardings, 576 and 473 were political and religious in nature, respectively. About 912 flags were pulled down.

After: The stoplights at the same spot are visible on December 8

From the A ward, 56 political hoardings and banners, 105 religious banners and hoardings and 605 flags were removed, according to civic officials.

From the G North ward, which includes Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, 106 political banners and hoardings were removed.

A hoarding on Keluskar Road in Dadar is taken down on Saturday

The Bombay High Court has already ordered that strict action be taken against illegal hoarding and banners.

According to the data, the BMC removes about 20,000 illegal hoardings and banners annually. Most of them are political in nature. The BMC has drafted an outdoor advertising policy, but it is yet to be approved.