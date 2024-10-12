Following a series of reports by this paper, state government directs collector to take back land where illegal restaurants, pubs were functioning

Properties built on industrial land. File pics

The state has passed a Government Resolution (GR) to reclaim 116 acres and 20 gunthas of land in the Kandivli Industrial Estate, which was allotted only for industrial purposes at Charkop. The government also directed the suburban collector to take possession of the land within a week, with all control reverting to the government. mid-day has been reporting since 2021 on how this industrial land was illegally used for restaurants, pubs, bars, turfs and wedding receptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government also ordered the city survey officer to remove the name of the Kandivli Co-operative Industrial Estate Ltd from the property card and reclaim the land from them.

mid-day reported on the violations of the Kandivli Industrial Estate land after activist Reji Abraham complained to the Lokayukta, Collector, Revenue Department, and the BMC, urging necessary action. The BMC issued more than 100 notices against violations on government industrial land and registered FIRs at the Charkop police station against some installations. This decision was made on October 4 in the cabinet meeting.

The GR states that the Revenue Department allocated 116 acres and 20 gunthas of land for industrial development in 1961, reserving 15 plots for commercial use and 150 for industrial purposes. In 1982, the state government transferred management of the land to occupants under the Collector’s supervision. In 2002, the MIDC took over but struggled with daily management, subsequently transferring control to the Kandivli Co-operative Industrial Estate Limited for management purposes.

Activist Reji Abraham said, “We complained to the state government regarding violations of activities on the industrial land. The BMC also registered an FIR against violators, and a few notices were issued to them. We demanded that this land be used solely for industrial purposes so that people can get jobs and our Maharashtra economy can grow.”

The GR states that the Kandivli Co-operative Industrial Estate Ltd cannot handle encroachment complaints and highlights demands for ownership transfer, redevelopment, TDR issuance, and conversion of the land from Class 2 to Class 1 ownership. It specifies that any land transfer requires prior approval from the Revenue Department. Industrial plots are leased for industrial use, and any changes must comply with the department’s regulations. The District Collector, Mumbai Suburban, is responsible for collecting dues.

Additionally, the Kandivli Co-operative Industrial Estate Society must return the 116 acres and 20 gunthas of government land to the District Collector within seven days; otherwise, the Collector must repossess the land. The City Survey Officer, Borivli, is to remove the society’s name as Class 2 occupant immediately. This order was issued by Deputy Secretary Dhananjay Nikam from the Government of Maharashtra.



Properties built on the industrial land in Kandivli. File pics

Abraham said, “After a long, drawn-out fight spanning more than three years to expose large-scale revenue loot and fraud... better sense seems to have finally prevailed.” He highlighted that violations arose from “vested interests connected to various units in the area, which were given public land at dirt-cheap lease rates.” The Maharashtra government, through a gazette dated October 8, issued nine directives to reclaim the misused land meant solely for industrial purposes.

“Had these units operated the 116.5 acres as sanctioned, it would have generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for lakhs of individuals,” he noted. Instead, many unit holders “illegally leased, subleased, and mortgaged their units... looting banks” for non-industrial purposes.Abraham added, “Despite our follow-ups, BMC officials colluded with unit holders... we have finally achieved justice in the larger public interest.”

He expressed hope that under Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar and BMC officials, “strong action will be taken against all violators” to recover the looted revenue and ensure the industrial hub generates much-needed employment opportunities. Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar said, “This industrial land was intended for the wealth of the nation, to promote industrial development and create jobs, thereby increasing employment. We will take control of the land and regularise it.”

The other side

The October 8 GR states that control of the Kandivli Co-op Industrial Estate is shifting from the cooperative to the District Officer, Mumbai Suburbs, raising concerns about the government’s intentions and the estate’s future. The Kandivli Industrial Cooperative Society has managed 116 acres of industrial land for over two decades, originally allocated in the 1960s to retain industrial units post-Maharashtra-Gujarat division. This initiative paved the way for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Initially, industrial plots were leased with the condition of self-development. After 30 years, the land was converted to Class II occupancy rights following full payment at market rates. The cooperative has managed the estate transparently, investing significantly in security, and infrastructure, and creating a conducive business environment. Their efforts have generated employment for thousands and supported over 350 small-scale industrial units.

Transfer charges, process

The society paid all required government dues, including transfer charges and premiums, as directed by the Industries Department. Transfers were completed only after receiving the necessary NOC. Despite this, a new GR bypasses the cooperative, jeopardising the future of hundreds of small businesses dependent on the estate.

Regarding encroachments

The estate was handed over with a list of existing encroachers. The society spends R50 lakh annually on security and R25-30 lakh on legal cases against encroachers. Despite repeated fencing attempts being undone, industrial growth continues steadily, thanks to transparent, member-friendly policies.

Regarding the property card

The KCIEL name was added to the property card based on a letter from the Collector to the City Survey Office, not by the society’s actions.

Regarding TDR

The society has no TDR, and none has been sold. The estate, meant for industrial development, stayed under the Industries Department per the GR. The Kandivli Industrial Cooperative Society opposes the government’s GR threatening the survival of 350 industrial units and will seek legal action.