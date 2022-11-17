Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation

This paper’s expose results in a detailed survey of Mumbai’s oldest industrial hub, which shows the land meant for industries has been gobbled up by bars, restaurants, a banquet hall, garages, studios, sports facilities!

An artificial cricket and football turf that has sprung up on the terrace of plot no. 95 at the industrial hub in Charkop. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Rule 34 pub, which is operating illegally out of an industrial hub in Charkop, first got a health licence without verification of land documents, paving the way for other types of licences to run the place, as per an investigation carried out by the BMC. The findings came after the civic body launched a probe into how several establishments such as banquet hall, film studio, cricket and football turf, etc. have illegally taken over the 116-acre state-owned land which was originally meant to be an industrial hub under the MIDC.

The Charkop land, which is Mumbai’s oldest and biggest industrial hub, was given to MIDC for industrial purposes around four decades ago. But now, it houses multiple bars, restaurants, a car service centre, a banquet hall, cricket and football turf, film studios among others. Taking advantage of authorities turning a blind eye while issuing licences, these businesses have come up with illegal constructions and secured documents too. mid-day on September 23 reported on these illegal land-grabbers.

Also read: Mumbai: 62-year-old woman dies after getting stuck in elevator in Charkop



Kishco Pvt Ltd runs film studios on land meant for a manufacturing unit at Charkop, Kandivli. Pics/Anurag Ahire

After a junior engineer flagged off the irregularities of Rule 34 pub, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation first issued a notice to the establishment. The civic body later registered an FIR under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act for misusing industrial land. However, Rule 34 is still carrying out business as usual.

BMC probe

A BMC source told mid-day, “During the investigation into Rule 34, we found that the bar owner first managed to get a health licence from BMC without verification of land documents. Then, based on the health licence, it got a liquor licence from the excise department. We are probing to see how the health licence was issued without checks.”

The BMC’s building and factories department launched a probe and found several irregularities. The survey revealed it was not just Rule 34, but several other unauthorised constructions are thriving there. The BMC has since issued notices to other such establishments too.

As per the findings, the land occupied by Rule 34 was originally meant to be a manufacturing unit. Similarly, Kishco Pvt Ltd has converted the land meant for a manufacturing unit into film studios. Notices have also been sent to the owners of Plot No. 95 where the terrace has been turned into an unapproved cricket and football turf.



Harsh Classic Banquet which operates out of Plot No. 81 of the industrial hub

Plot No. 81 now houses a wedding and party hall named Harsh Classic Banquet while the land allotted for a car warehouse has now been turned into an auto service centre named Shivam Auto Zone.

Shivam Auto Zone told mid-day that they submitted the documents to BMC and got permission to continue operation. Additional Municipal Commissioner Bhagyashree Kapse did not respond to mid-day’s calls. AMC Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “We have issued notices and are probing the violations.”

No action

Reji Abraham, president of United Association for Social Educational and Public Welfare Trust, told mid-day, “Such illegal activities were recorded by former Collector Milind Borekar too but no action was taken. This government land is a beehive of corruption filled with unauthorised establishments. Most of the units have carried out illegal constructions without or beyond approved plans. This land, with a low lease rate, was originally meant for creating a manufacturing hub.”

“BMC’s building proposal department approves the plans for these illegal buildings and no action is taken for violations. In fact, many of these violations are even regularised. The Mumbai Collector is quick to transfer lease rights to those with powerful connections but is shirking away from duty. It is because of this that the public layout is misused,” he added.

The activist said, “We hope the chief minister and deputy CM will wake up to this massive scam and crack the whip against errant authorities and violators alike. There is a need to initiate time-bound action.”

81

No of plot that now houses a banquet hall

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal