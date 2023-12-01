Mumbai: 116-acre MIDC plot in Kandivali to be cleared of restaurants, clubs & other illegal entities

The 116-acre MIDC plot in Kandivli is now expected to be cleared of all restaurants, clubs, sports turf and other retail entities that came up illegally on the land

Golden Leaf Pure Veg restaurant built on the industrial land

Following a series of reports by mid-day concerning violations on the 116.498-acre land in Kandivali Industrial Estate, located at Kandivali West, the Revenue Department issued a letter to Mumbai’s Suburban Collector, instructing action against these violations on land that is supposed to be used for industrial purposes.

Simultaneously, BMC officials directed the Charkop police to file an FIR against Kannada actor Rajshekhar Kotian for an illegal restaurant Golden Leaf Pure Veg constructed on this industrial land. A prior FIR was registered against the Rule-34 restaurant and bar at Charkop. The Revenue Department sent a letter to the collector on November 29 after mid-day reported multiple violations on the industry land. Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Bhosale said, “We have received a letter from the Revenue Department of Konkan division and we will take action appropriately.”

Rajshekhar Kotian, owner of Golden Lead restaurant; Reji Abraham, activist who raised concerns about extensive violations

Activist Reji Abraham, president of the United Association for Social Educational and Public Welfare Trust, raised concerns about extensive violations involving mismanagement of the government-owned land, affecting public funds and interests. “We recently filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court in October regarding this layout. We initially raised these concerns with all relevant authorities—revenue, BMC, police, and others—in 2021. Several violating unit holders, due to our public movement, have received notices for conducting unauthorised businesses that contradict the BMC industrial layout specified in the Development Plan (DP) rules. In one case, an FIR has even been filed,” Reji said.

“Three consecutive collectors, including the current one, Rajendra Bhosale, have issued notices and conducted preliminary inquiries. Violations extend beyond illegal business operations and constructions; they involve substantial misuse of lease clauses, resulting in unearned government profits and outstanding lease dues, amounting to thousands of crores by various units within the layout,” Reji added. There’s a massive scam involving extensive and ongoing violations, resulting in the misuse of public land, causing loss to the state treasury, and misappropriation of public funds.

This industrial layout dates back to 1961, with lease rates finalised in 1982 at Rs 6.30 to Rs 6.60 per square foot, applied retroactively. However, this retroactive implementation has led to numerous discrepancies, unacceptable delays in lease recoveries, and illegal activities such as inflated sales, and mortgages—effectively siphoning public funds from banks, including nationalised ones. There have been illegal subleases executed without government NOCs and violations related to mandated revenue shares. These violations have persisted due to the apathy and collusion of enforcing authorities with vested interests.

The letter from Tahsildar Madhuri Dongre highlighted the misuse of the 116-acre land intended for industrial purposes. It emphasised the necessity of taking action against violators to rectify the land’s misuse. Although an FIR was lodged against the Rule-34 bar and restaurant for altering the land’s use, no further action has been taken.

The industrial land has been exploited for various unauthorised businesses including bars, restaurants, banquet halls, boutiques, car service centres, cricket and football turfs and more. The Mumbai suburbs collector acknowledged these violations but noted delayed action and oversights by enforcement authorities, seemingly in collaboration with vested interests.

Kannada actor Rajshekhar Kotian faced BMC scrutiny for his Golden Leaf Pure Veg restaurant on the industrial land. The BMC instructed the Charkop police to register an FIR against Kotian for altering the land’s use.

The BMC’s R South Ward Junior Engineer, Santosh Jayaram Pawar, directed the senior inspector of Charkop police station to file an FIR against Kotian for unauthorised development and change of land use. In a purported letter, the junior engineer cited Kotian’s unauthorised activities under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act of 1966, indicating Kotian’s non-compliance with notices and deemed it an offence under Section 7 of Section 53 of the said act.

The letter urged law enforcement to take cognizance of the offence and handle it appropriately. The Mumbai Suburbs Collector had also issued arrears recovery notices totalling R36.32 crore to 17 units within this government industrial layout.

Senior Inspector Jyoti Ghansham Bagul-Bhopale of Charkop police station said, “We received a letter from the BMC instructing us to register an FIR against the Golden Leaf Restaurant. We have also sent a letter to the BMC requesting an officer to come to the police station for the FIR registration. We will proceed with registering the FIR accordingly.”

“Recently, FIR procedures for change of land use have been initiated against Rajshekhar Kotian for operating the illicit eatery called Golden Leaf, constructed illegally within this government-owned industrial layout. Kotian had falsely claimed the regularisation of the hotel’s illegalities at the Dindoshi Metropolitan Court, which competent BMC authorities have refuted. Notably, these activities receive active support from influential local political representatives.

Our intent in raising this

issue is solely to safeguard public interests, exposing numerous similar violations at this extensive government industrial layout, established with public funds to serve public interests rather than line the pockets of private vested interests and corrupt government officials,” explained Reji.

Nov 29

Day Revenue Department sent letter to collector