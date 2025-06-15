Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to react to all the comments made on her body post the birth of her child. She said that no memes or trolls will ever define her

Bipasha Basu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Bipasha Basu responds to social media posts fat-shaming her: 'Deeply disturbing reflections of society' x 00:00

Actress Bipasha Basu recently hit back at online trolls who criticised her weight gain after childbirth. There have been several posts comparing her body before the birth of her child and after. Her gym looks have often gone viral on social media leading to unwarranted comments on her body. Now, Bipasha has reacted to one such post through its comment section.

Bipasha Basu slams viral post commenting on her weight

Bipasha responded to a viral Instagram reel that focused on her post-partum appearance. The actor welcomed her first child, Devi with husband Karan Singh Grover in November 2022. The actress who was once known for her fitness spoke about the changing bodies of women and how society harshly judges them.

The said reel juxtaposed images of the actor from earlier years with more recent photos, accompanied by the song 'Night Changes', seemingly emphasising her physical transformation. The post quickly gained attention, with several users commenting on her weight gain.

Former Miss India and beauty influencer, Shweta Vijay Nair, took to her feed to share a reel commenting on the above-mentioned viral post. She was heard slamming such posts that made fun of women's bodies.

'Memes do not define me'

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Bipasha wrote in the comment section, "Thank you for your clear words... Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever... and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day".

"I am a super confident woman with a very evolved loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever... nor did they make me who I am. But these are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women," she emphasised.

The actress added that such body-shaming behaviour could deeply affect others. "Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred with the viciousness," she noted, shedding light on the often unspoken pressures women face, especially after childbirth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta (@shwetavijaynair)

Bipasha's response to Nair's reel resonated with many women, especially those who feel the weight of societal expectations.

"Anyways if we have more strong voices and at least women understanding and applauding women for who they are, then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable ladies," Bipasha added in her comments.

Karan Singh Grover supports his wife

Bipasha's husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, also posted a message of support on Instagram.

"We should be putting all the women we know and love on a pedestal and praying to them. They are the gods/goddesses we should pray to," he said, adding, "Nothing else could have created something as beautiful as life."

The couple's journey into parenthood began on November 12, 2022, when they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha has since focused on her new role as a mother, dedicating her time to raising Devi.