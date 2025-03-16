A couple of weeks back, Bipasha shared a heartfelt family moment from husband Karan’s birthday celebration amidst Nature

Bipasha Basu. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi. Picture Couresy/Bipasha Basu's Instagram account

Listen to this article Bipasha Basu shares a cute picture of Karan & Devi enjoying Holi x 00:00

Bipasha loves to share adorable moments with her little bundle of joy Devi on social media. She took to her Instagram and dropped another one of such precious father-daughter moments of husband Karan Singh Grover and their little one.

Twinning in matching T-shirts, little Devi can be seen adorably hugging her dad. We can also hear Bipasha asking her daughter in the background if she thinks her dad copies her clothes. However, we do not hear what Devi has to say about this.

Bipasha wrote in the caption, "My Life...#monkeylove"

A couple of weeks back, Bipasha shared a heartfelt family moment from husband Karan’s birthday celebration amidst Nature.

She took to social media and shared a touching video of her family’s peaceful getaway. The video showed Karan reading a sweet letter from their daughter Devi, followed by some playful moments of the father and daughter.

The clip further featured Bipasha showering her little one with kisses and hugs. We could also see Karan cutting his birthday cake, with Devi, while Bipasha lovingly stood next to them.

Bipasha also included the soulful track "Saansein" by Prateek Kuhad, perfectly complementing the vibe of the post.

"A Birthday well spent with nature and people we love. #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove", Bipasha captioned the video.

The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor turned 43 on February 23rd. Wishing him on his special day, Bipasha shared a romantic post for him, calling their daughter Devi the luckiest girl in the world.

She dropped a video montage on her IG, compiling her beautiful journey from the first time she and Karan met on the sets of “Alone” in 2015 to their wedding day. The video also incorporated some special moments from their lives, including the birth of their daughter Devi, their memorable holidays, and their romantic adventures together.

The diva captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover Mamma and Devi are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our papa Bumba. I love you… Tuvu #monkeylove.”

