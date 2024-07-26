Mumbai: Crocodile returns to Mithi River after 15 months

Conservationists believe recent heavy rain may have displaced the reptile from nearby lakes

The crocodile spotted on floating garbage

After 15 months, an Indian Marsh Crocodile has been sighted again in the Mithi River. Wildlife conservation experts believe there’s no cause for alarm, suggesting that the crocodile may have arrived following the overflow of Vihar and Powai lakes. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW, Pawan Sharma told mid-day that the crocodile was spotted on Tuesday in the Mithi river near BKC resting on floating garbage.

“The Mithi River, although heavily polluted and resembling a gutter or drain, is a natural habitat for crocodiles. There is no need for alarm over recent sightings. The forest department is monitoring the area and will provide assistance if the crocodile gets stuck or requires help. Initial assessments do not suggest any immediate action is necessary. Residents should remain cautious and avoid entering the river to prevent any potential conflicts. The crocodile may have been displaced by heavy rains and overflowing lakes or could be a permanent resident, though this cannot be determined from sightings alone,” Pawan Sharma said.

Range Forest Officer (RFO), Rakesh Bhoir, from the Mumbai Range of Thane Forest Department said, “We have not yet received any official information regarding the sighting of an Indian Marsh Crocodile in the Mithi River. However, there were sightings of the reptile in the river in September 2022, and it was also spotted near Maharashtra Nature Park in January 2023. We urge the public not to panic and to inform the forest department if they spot the reptile again.”

Previous sightings

In January 2023 a crocodile was spotted in Mithi River near the water body which is adjacent to Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP). Authorities informed the forest department, requesting that it capture the reptile. In October 2022, a staff member of MNP in Mahim spotted an over-four-foot-long crocodile in the Mithi.

Following the sighting, many people staying on the banks of the river expressed concerns. They were also surprised as there have been no records of a crocodile sightings in the area. Wildlife experts said that the crocodile might have got swept away after the Vihar or Powai lake overflowed in the monsoon.

In October 2022, officials from the mangrove cell visited the MNP to observe the situation, but they could not locate the crocodile. It was believed that it was likely that the crocodile might have headed towards the sea.