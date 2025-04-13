Shinde was responding to claims that he had raised concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ajit Pawar, who is also the Deputy CM of the state and holds the finance portfolio. He said that if any issues arise, they would be resolved through discussions

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Sunday rubbished speculation of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that all is well among the ruling partners, news agency PTI reported.

“There is no bickering within the Mahayuti. Everything is hunky-dory. We work and don't complain. We are the ones who fight,” Shinde told reporters, downplaying reports suggesting internal tensions. He added that any issues, if they arise, would be resolved through discussions.

Shinde was responding to claims that he had raised concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ajit Pawar, who is also the Deputy CM of the state and holds the finance portfolio, news agency PTI reported.

Reacting to the reports, Pawar said, “If Eknath Shinde has to say something, he will directly talk to me or the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis). We share good relations.”

Earlier in the day, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also sought to quell the speculation, saying Shinde – who also heads the Shiv Sena – would never resort to indirect channels to voice his concerns.

“Eknath Shinde is a good leader. He would not use such ways to raise complaints before Shah. Shinde is such a leader who will not wait and raise it with Amit Shah. He would directly speak with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” Mungantiwar told reporters.

This is the first instance of a BJP leader publicly addressing the reports of a Shah-Shinde meeting over alliance-related issues.

According to PTI, the Shiv Sena is reportedly displeased with delays in clearing files related to its ministries, allegedly stuck with Pawar, and is also said to be unhappy with CM Devendra Fadnavis reversing some decisions taken by the previous government under Shinde.

Shah had visited Maharashtra on Saturday to attend a function at Raigad Fort commemorating the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), came to power after a landslide victory in the state assembly polls.

Though Shinde served as chief minister from June 2022, he had to settle for the deputy CM post in the new Fadnavis-led government.

(With PTI inputs)