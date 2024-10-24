Catch a candid and unfiltered Ananya Panday on the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, as she hilariously recalls how she watched two Polish films to impress her Gehraiyaan director

Ananya Panday on SWH

Listen to this article Ananya Panday on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘struggle’ jibe: ‘I think he wrote the line at home and came’ x 00:00

When did paps start calling Ananya Panday ACP? And why does she prefer being called that, instead of Bae, after her OTT series, Call Me Bae? On the latest episode of Sit With Hitlist, the 25-year-old actress gives an unfiltered insight into her life and career choices. The Liger debacle is talked about – “you don’t have to, but it’s fine,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Ananya call Shah Rukh Khan?

Fresh off the release of CTRL, her latest OTT film, Ananya talks about working with Vikramaditya Motwane, one of the most experienced directors she has worked with so far. She also reveals she has the habit of calling everyone sir and ma’am unless specifically asked not to. But what does she call Shah Rukh Khan, someone she has known since childhood?

“I call him SRK, he is very cool and chill… I call him Shah Rukh uncle,” she admits.

Ananya also reveals her attempt to impress director Shakun Batra before working with him in Gehraiyaan. “I thought he would be some hi-fi intellectual, so I watched two Polish films, because I thought I have to talk to him about something,” she says, adding that she can’t remember the names of the movies anymore.

“I didn’t grow up on film sets”

Despite being born to a Bollywood actor, Ananya says she didn’t grow up on film sets. “Contrary to what people think, that I have grown up going on film sets, my dad only took me on a set once, I think,” she says.

She also talked about the “struggle” jibe she got from actor Siddhant Chaturvedi (who she worked with later in Gehraiyaan) on a roundtable chat and the ensuing debate. Ananya had talked about her struggles during the discussion, and Siddhant had quipped, “Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai.”

“I think he had written that line from home and come, and found the right moment to deliver it,” Ananya tells Mid-day’s Mayank Shekhar during the Sit With Hitlist episode.

Find more on this incident and other aspects of Ananya’s life when the full episode comes out on October 26.