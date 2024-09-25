The film stars Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas and Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi—a couple well-liked by their online following, as seen in the trailer

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat

Listen to this article CTRL Trailer: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat face tech-driven deadly chaos in Vikramaditya Motwane thriller x 00:00

The trailer of Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat's upcoming film 'CTRL' is finally out. The 'CTRL' trailer presents a thrilling journey packed into a short clip. The video features a high-tech, savvy journey of chaos where technology challenges the mind and reality due to a deadly game.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What 'CTRL' trailer shows

The film stars Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas and Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi—a couple well-liked by their online following, as seen in the trailer. But what will happen when this much-in-love couple breaks up? What if one of them decides to delete the other person from their life? What if you give technology control over your life? The chaos that follows will blow your mind, and this is exactly what we will see in Vikramaditya Motwane's state-of-the-art thriller.

Vikramaditya Motwane talks about CTRL

While sharing his experience of working on this mind-boggling thriller, Motwane said, "'CTRL' has been a totally unique journey for me and the team. It's told in what we call the screen-life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day. Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience, and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience."

Ananya Panday on working with Motwane

Ananya Panday, who will be seen playing the role of Nella, shared, "My character Nella is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. 'CTRL' explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen."

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday recently starred in 'Call Me Bae'. The show revolves around the story of Bae, who, upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.