Breaking News
Mumbai: EEH, WEH service roads concreting to cost Rs 1.5K crore
EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines
MU Senate polls see 55 per cent voter turnout
Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > CTRL Trailer Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat face tech driven deadly chaos in Vikramaditya Motwane thriller

CTRL Trailer: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat face tech-driven deadly chaos in Vikramaditya Motwane thriller

Updated on: 25 September,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The film stars Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas and Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi—a couple well-liked by their online following, as seen in the trailer

CTRL Trailer: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat face tech-driven deadly chaos in Vikramaditya Motwane thriller

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat

Listen to this article
CTRL Trailer: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat face tech-driven deadly chaos in Vikramaditya Motwane thriller
x
00:00

The trailer of Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat's upcoming film 'CTRL' is finally out. The 'CTRL' trailer presents a thrilling journey packed into a short clip. The video features a high-tech, savvy journey of chaos where technology challenges the mind and reality due to a deadly game.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



What 'CTRL' trailer shows

The film stars Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas and Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi—a couple well-liked by their online following, as seen in the trailer. But what will happen when this much-in-love couple breaks up? What if one of them decides to delete the other person from their life? What if you give technology control over your life? The chaos that follows will blow your mind, and this is exactly what we will see in Vikramaditya Motwane's state-of-the-art thriller.

Vikramaditya Motwane talks about CTRL

While sharing his experience of working on this mind-boggling thriller, Motwane said, "'CTRL' has been a totally unique journey for me and the team. It's told in what we call the screen-life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day. Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience, and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience."

Ananya Panday on working with Motwane

Ananya Panday, who will be seen playing the role of Nella, shared, "My character Nella is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. 'CTRL' explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen."

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday recently starred in 'Call Me Bae'. The show revolves around the story of Bae, who, upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday Entertainment News Vihaan Samat Entertainment Top Stories bollywood netflix vikramaditya motwane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK