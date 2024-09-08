Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a photo dump from the behind-the-scenes moment from “Call Me Bae” and even shared some details

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a photo dump from the behind-the-scenes moment from “Call Me Bae” and even shared some details about how she actually ate aloo in "in real life".

Ananya revealed that her character Bae has a scarf hidden in almost every look she wears and that she actually ate ‘aloo’ and her co-star Gurfateh Singh Pirzada chose not to as she shared a picture of the vada pav.

After sharing a string of pictures from the sets of “Call Me Bae,” Ananya shared anecdotes in the caption.

She wrote: “Some #CallMeBAE moments (binge now on @primevideoin ) 1. GUTS if you haven’t seen the show yet, 2. & 3. bae’s face before and after you see the show, 4. Bae has a scarf hidden in almost every look she wears!! How many can you spot? 5. First shot of the shoot! Right before I tripped and fell over all the LV bags”

The actress shared a picture with her co-star Muskkaan Jaferi, who plays the role of her best friend Saira, a picture of the vada pav, which itself has an significant role in the show and a picture of her mother Bhavna Panday on the sets.

She captioned: “6. My Muskiiiii Sairu #BehenCode 7. Cute shoes, 8. Aloooo squishy which actually I had had in real life and @gurfatehpirzada (Neel) never had! 9. She’s cute! Even when she sleeps 10. Cryyyying 11. Mama came to TRP set.”

“Call Me Bae” revolves around the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The eight-part series stars Ananya in the lead role, and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The show is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, and directed by Collin D’Cunha.