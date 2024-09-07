Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated the release of her debut web series ‘Call Me Bae’ by bringing Lord Ganesha home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is out with her debut web series ‘Call Me Bae’ which commenced streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. She celebrated the same by resorting to cultural norms and bringing Lord Ganesha home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ananya took to Instagram and shared pictures of her family with their deity and wrote, “Welcome home Bappppa.”

About Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Ananya Panday on ‘Call Me Bae’

Talking about her OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae', Ananya Panday said, "From the get-go, I knew 'Call Me Bae' was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special. As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There's more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role.”

About Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

The series begins with a glimpse into Bae's lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. However, her privileged and glamourous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself. Upbeat music sets the audience to witness Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality -- from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

