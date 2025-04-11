Singer-songwriter, actor Kaveri Kapur has taken a powerful step in destigmatizing mental health by opening up about her journey with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Kaveri Kapur

Listen to this article Kaveri Kapur opens up about her OCD journey: 'I've dealt with this for a long time x 00:00

Singer-songwriter, actor Kaveri Kapur has taken a powerful step in destigmatizing mental health by opening up about her journey with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In a heartfelt social media post, she shared her personal experiences and the coping mechanisms she has developed over the years—hoping her story might offer comfort and support to anyone else facing similar struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaveri’s vulnerability sheds light on the often-misunderstood realities of OCD—a condition marked by intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors that go far beyond simple habits. Her post is a reminder that while mental health battles are deeply personal, sharing them can create collective strength.

Kaveri Kapur on her OCD journey

In her own words, Kaveri said: "I'm having a rough night. My OCD is really acting up. If you don't know a lot about OCD, it basically comes with a lot of intrusive thoughts and rumination and compulsions. I keep wondering whether I've turned the lights off or the geyser off, even when I know I have—then keep checking and worrying about it."

Despite the challenges, Kaveri has found empowering ways to manage her condition. She continued: "I've dealt with this for a long time, so I don't know—this might help someone who needs it."

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaveri (@kaverikapur)

One of her most unique coping strategies involves naming her OCD 'Bob', a method of personification that helps her create psychological distance from the intrusive thoughts.

"Whenever my OCD starts acting up, I just say, 'Oh Bob, here Bob goes again.' It helps me see the irrationality in the thought pattern—it’s like dealing with someone I know who doesn’t always make sense."

She concluded her post by sharing her nighttime self-care ritual, saying she planned to do a sound bath to calm her nervous system and ease into sleep.

"Hopefully I wake up feeling less anxious in the morning. So pray for me," she added with optimism and grace.

Kaveri’s willingness to share her story with honesty and compassion sets a powerful example for others. Her openness not only helps normalize conversations around mental health but also reminds people that they’re not alone—and that healing, though gradual, is always possible.