Kaveri Kapur: ‘Intimidated about working with such seasoned actors’

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Komal RJ Panchal | komal.panchal@mid-day.com

Newcomer Kaveri Kapur shares her nervousness about being directed by dad Shekhar Kapur in Masoom’s sequel, and working with Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah

Kaveri Kapur and Shekhar Kapur

This month witnessed the film debut of one more star kid, Kaveri Kapur, daughter of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Her maiden movie Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story may have gone unnoticed, but all eyes are on her next, Masoom... The New Generation. The reason is obvious. With the sequel, the veteran director returns to the world of Masoom (1983), the acclaimed Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi-starrer that beautifully explored themes of love, infidelity and family. This time around, Kapur has roped in not only the lead stars of his original, but also Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen.


Though only one-film old, Kaveri is aware of the responsibilities that come with starring in the sequel to a classic. “There is a lot of nervousness because I’m working with not only my dad, but also such talented and seasoned actors. I’m quite intimidated. But I’m trying to look at it in a different way—there is so much to learn from the people who are far ahead than you are,” she says. Asked what she loves about the original 1983 film, she shares, “My dad has a very high emotional intelligence. He captured the emotions in that film so beautifully. My favourite part about him as a director is that he can dig deep into human nature and emotions.”


Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya MenenShabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen


With Kapur senior planning to roll the sequel by mid-2025, the actors have begun prepping. Being directed by her father will be a novel experience for Kaveri. She is feeling the jitters about them transitioning from a father-daughter duo to a director-actor jodi on the set. That said, she is confident that he will bring out new shades to her as an artiste. “I’m a bit nervous about our first few interactions as a director and an actor. The nervousness [has more to do with] breaking the ice. I know it will flow very well from there. Also, nobody knows me better than him. So, I’m confident he’ll be able to bring out the best in me,” she smiles. 

Kaveri has entered Bollywood when the discussion around nepotism is at its peak. Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid made their big-screen debut this month. How does she view the competition? “I choose to ignore it. We can all thrive in our own ways in the industry. When you mix art and competition, it sucks the joy out of the art.”

