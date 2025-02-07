Aamir Khan's son Junaid and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi will be playing the lead roles in Advait Chandan's directorial 'Loveyapa'. It is slated to release in theatres on February 7

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan who will be next seen in the rom-com 'Loveyapa' reflected on the growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its repercussions in today's life.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi will be playing the lead roles in Advait Chandan's directorial 'Loveyapa'. It is slated to release in theatres on February 7.

In an interaction with ANI, Khushi asked people to be careful while uploading on the internet due to the increased misuse of AI nowadays.

"I think there are quite scary things on the internet due to AI. People need to defend themselves from things which they have not done also. I think it's very scary. That's why I think you should trust people. I think we need to be a bit more safe and careful with what we put on the internet and how we handle the internet in general." said Khushi

Junaid also chipped in and stressed the importance of real-life communication with peers amid the growing consequences of AI.

"I believe that real-life communication is important, especially with your partners, family and friends. It's important to keep your real-life communication with them." said Junaid.

Khushi also called out the judgemental attitude of the viewers towards the content creators on Instagram. She asked people to be mindful and not so judgemental about the people on the internet in general.

"I think people tend to form an idea about the person after watching an Instagram reel of a mere 10 seconds. What can you understand about the person from a 10-second clip? You don't even have an idea about their life or them. I think you need to be very mindful and not so judgemental about people on the internet in general." said Khushi in an interaction with ANI.

On this issue, Junaid added,

"I think phones have amplified everything. I believe that people should be respectful to everyone in every situation. Most times the responses don't match with what they should be in some situations but despite this, I believe that we should respect everyone. If your intention is right, then there is no problem."

Speaking of 'Loveyapa' which stars the duo in the lead role is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry after its start-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It was attended by superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir can be seen welcoming SRK with a big smile on his face. Both Khans shared a warm hug and embraced each other's company. SRK also hugged Aamir's children Junaid and Ira.

They all happily posed for the paps, leaving fans excited.

SRK arrived at the screening donning a casual look. He looked uber cool in a blue shirt that he paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

Before SRK, Salman Khan also came to the screening to cheer for Junaid.

Meanwhile, Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early.

"I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set." said Khushi Kapoor.

'Loveyapa' marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's Junaid in the Bollywood industry.

