Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attend screening of Junaid Khan's Loveyapa; hug proud father Aamir Khan

Updated on: 06 February,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving solo at the screening of Loveyapa hosted by Aamir Khan. He was seen hugging Aamir and his kids Junaid and Ira as well

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Loveyapa screening (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on Wednesday reunited at the special screening of the film 'Loveyapa', which features latter's son Junaid Khan in the lead role. In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir can be seen welcoming SRK with a big smile on his face. Both Khans shared a warm hug and embraced each other's company. SRK also hugged Aamir's children Junaid and Ira.


Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Loveyapa screening


They all happily posed for the paps, leaving fans excited. SRK arrived at the screening donning a casual look. He looked uber cool in a blue shirt that he paired with ripped jeans and black glasses. 


Not just SRK, but Salman Khan also arrived at the screening donning a green t-shirt and denim pants. The superstar posed with Aamir and his kids Junaid and Ira. Salman had earlier interacted with Aamir, Junaid and Khushi when they arrived on Bigg Boss 18 finale sets last month to promote their film. The episode reflected upon the camaraderie shared by the 'Andaz Apna Apna' stars. 

Take a look at the videos from the star-studded screening night:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Loveyapa

The romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. The film written by Sneha Desai and directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the Tamil film 'Love Today'. 

Chandan in an interview with Mid-day revealed that he was reluctant about casting Junaid and Khushi in the film. With his dilemma, he went to the one person he trusts the most in the industry—frequent collaborator and Junaid’s superstar-father Aamir Khan. “I was unsure of both Junaid and Khushi. Maharaj [2024] hadn’t released, nor had The Archies [2023]. So, I went to meet Aamir sir and told him, ‘A film has been offered to me with Junaid and Khushi attached. I’m considering taking the film up, but I don’t know if Junaid is the right person for the film.’ He said, ‘Take up the film. If you think Junaid is not right for the part, then drop him. I won’t mind it and won’t create any pressure on you. You do whatever is right for your film.’ He suggested that I do readings, auditions, and hang out with them and if at the end of the process, I feel they aren’t right, I should let go of them. That was very reassuring,” he said. 

Shah Rukh Khan aamir khan Loveyapa Junaid Khan khushi kapoor bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

