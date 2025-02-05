Breaking News
Watch! Priyanka Chopra dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs at brother Siddharth's haldi ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya

Updated on: 05 February,2025 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A viral video shows Priyanka Chopra vibing to the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Maahi Ve from Shah Rukh Khan’s movies Dil Se and Kal Ho Naa Ho during her brother Siddharth's haldi ceremony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra kick-started his wedding festivities with bride-to-be Neelam Upadhyaya. Videos of their families have surfaced on social media, where the clans can be seen indulging in a rollicking affair while applying turmeric. Priyanka looked radiant in a yellow ensemble, while her mother Madhu chose an embellished saree. On the other hand, her mother-in-law Denise opted for a traditional yellow saree. 



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)



Priyanka Chopra dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya and Maahi Ve

A viral video shows Priyanka vibing to the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Maahi Ve from Shah Rukh Khan’s movies Dil Se and Kal Ho Naa Ho. It also features the soon-to-be-married couple, Siddharth and Neelam. 

Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'.

The rumours about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front 

Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

On the Hollywood end, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'. 

Apart from this, the 'Anuja' movie, which was produced by her, recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the 'Live Action Short' category.

