Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s had an illustrious career in the film industry has time and again spoken about her past experiences where she was objectified by those in power. Now, the former Miss World is working hard to change the way women are treated in showbiz by using her influence. She recently attended the Forbes Power Women’s Summit where she recalled a horrifying experience when a director insisted on seeing her panties for a film.

When a director wanted to see Priyanka’s panties

Priyanka recalled, “I was speaking to the director and I said, would you speak to my stylist and just explain to him what you want in terms of clothes and stuff? I’m standing right next to him. He picks up the phone and goes, ‘Listen, people are going to come into the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. So it needs to be really short so that I can see her panties. You know those people sitting up front? They should be able to see her panties.’ And he said it like four times. And it’s not even pretty in Hindi. It’s worse."

The Citadel actor, who was barely 19 at the time confined to her mother Madhu Chopra. “I went back home that night and said, ‘Mom, I can’t look at his face. If that’s what he thinks of me, if that’s how small I am, there’s no space for growth.’ And I just walked out of the movie and said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t work.’ And I’ve till date never worked with him. Whatever I decide to be will be my choice. How I want to be perceived will be my choice. Perception is reality and my perception is going to be my identity,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actor is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Besides that, Priyanka also has Citadel season 2, Heads of State, and The Bluff on the Hollywood front.