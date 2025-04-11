Dimitri Petratos was the undisputed hero for the Mariners, calmly converting twice from the spot during regulation time

As fans brace for the electrifying Indian Super League 2025 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, it is worth revisiting the unforgettable night when these two giants last locked horns in a summit clash.

It was March 2023, a night that would be etched in ISL folklore as one of the most dramatic and fiercely contested finals in league history.

The clash delivered everything fans could hope for, relentless intensity, gripping drama, and nerves of steel. After an exhilarating 2-2 draw stretched over 120 minutes, Mohun Bagan triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, clinching their maiden ISL Cup title in their current avatar.

Dimitri Petratos was the undisputed hero for the Mariners, calmly converting twice from the spot during regulation time. On the other side, Bengaluru FC stayed in the contest with goals from their inspirational captain Sunil Chhetri and seasoned striker Roy Krishna, taking the encounter right down to the wire.

Bengaluru FC entered the final as the underdogs, having finished fourth in the league standings. But under head coach Simon Grayson, they rode a stunning 11-match unbeaten streak into the summit clash. Their blend of seasoned campaigners, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, and the ageless Chhetri, provided both resilience and resolve in crunch moments.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, were a tactical masterclass. With Petratos' precision in front of goal and Hugo Boumous orchestrating attacks from midfield, they showcased a disciplined, counter-attacking approach. Their ability to soak up pressure and strike clinically proved pivotal throughout the season, and particularly in the final.

But that match was more than just football, it was a battle of legacies, emotion, and unyielding ambition. It transcended the duration of play and became a moment etched in the hearts of supporters.

Fast forward to the present, and the stage is set once again. The Indian Super League 2025 final brings new faces, new strategies, and perhaps, new heroes. Mohun Bagan are eyeing a coveted League double, while Bengaluru FC seek to avenge their narrow heartbreak.

The Mariners may have celebrated last time, but the Blues are back — hungry, reloaded, and ready to write a different ending. One thing is certain: another classic awaits.