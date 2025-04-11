Of their four previous final appearances, Mohun Bagan SG have finished runners-up twice

In just five seasons, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have made the playoffs every single time. The Mariners have already clinched two consecutive League Shields and are now appearing in their third successive ISL Cup final.

Of their four previous final appearances, Mohun Bagan SG have finished runners-up twice. Their lone ISL Cup triumph came in the 2022–23 season, defeating none other than Bengaluru FC, their opponents once again in the Indian Super League 2025 final. Having already secured the League Shield for the ongoing campaign, the Mariners now stand on the cusp of a historic League double, a feat they narrowly missed last season.

ISL 2020–21 final: A promising start!

In their debut ISL campaign, the Mariners ended the league stage tied on points with Mumbai City FC but were edged out for top spot on head-to-head count. In a dramatic final rematch, David Williams handed Bagan an early advantage. However, an unfortunate own goal by Tiri restored parity. The game seemed destined for extra time, but Bipin Singh broke Kolkata hearts with a 90th-minute winner for Mumbai. Though painful, the loss laid the groundwork for what was to follow.

ISL 2022–23 final: Redemption in a thriller

The 2022–23 season brought Mohun Bagan SG their first ISL title under head coach Juan Ferrando. Facing Bengaluru FC, the final swung like a pendulum—four goals shared across regulation time, three from penalties. Dimitri Petratos struck first before Sunil Chhetri equalised from the spot. Later, Roy Krishna and Petratos traded goals, sending the tie into extra time and eventually penalties. Vishal Kaith emerged as the shootout hero, sealing a long-awaited triumph.

ISL 2023–24 final: So near, yet so far

Under Antonio Habas, the Mariners returned to the final stage after lifting their maiden League Shield. Roared on by a home crowd, Jason Cummings gave them the lead just before halftime. But Mumbai City FC mounted a fierce comeback—Jorge Pereyra, Bipin Singh, and Jakub Vojtus flipped the script to hand Bagan yet another final heartbreak.

The Indian Super League final 2025 will kick off at the Salt Lake Stadium at 7:30 PM. The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.