The two sides meet once again in the title clash, renewing a fierce rivalry that promises yet another enthralling contest

Pic: JSW Sports Media

Indian Super League 2025: Repeat or revenge? BFC, Bagan set for high-stakes ISL finale in Kolkata

Bengaluru FC will step onto the pitch at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday with redemption on their minds, aiming to avenge last season’s heart-wrenching Indian Super League (ISL) final defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The two sides meet once again in the title clash, renewing a fierce rivalry that promises yet another enthralling contest.

The Blues secured their place in the final after edging past FC Goa 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri in the second leg at Fatorda. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan overcame a spirited Jamshedpur FC outfit, clinching a 3-2 aggregate win. A late goal from Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte in the second leg turned the tide after the first leg had seen the Red Miners claim a 2-1 advantage.

“We are ready for the final. The boys are motivated and are in the mood. You don’t need too much motivation when you’re in a final. I really want to win this trophy again,” said Bengaluru Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza. Notably, Zaragoza was part of the coaching staff when the Blues lifted the ISL title in 2019 under Carles Cuadrat.

The 2022-23 final between these two powerhouses saw Mohun Bagan prevail in a dramatic penalty shootout after a pulsating 2-2 draw. Zaragoza and his squad will now seek to rewrite that narrative.

Bengaluru’s journey to the final has been a testament to their resilience and big-game mentality. They dispatched Mumbai City FC with a commanding 5-0 win in the playoff round, followed by a clinical 2-0 first-leg victory over Goa in the semifinals. Despite losing the second leg 2-1, Chhetri’s late heroics saw them through to their fourth ISL final.

In attack, the Blues have leaned on the form of Edgar Mendez (9 goals, 4 assists), Chhetri (14 goals, 2 assists), and Ryan Williams (7 goals, 4 assists). Midfield maestro Alberto Noguera (5 goals, 4 assists) has controlled the tempo, supported by the tireless efforts of Suresh Wangjam and Pedro Capo. At the back, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Roshan Singh, and Namgyal Bhutia have shown defensive steel, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu continues to stand tall between the sticks.

Mohun Bagan, League Shield winners, pose a formidable challenge. With Jamie Maclaren (11 goals), Jason Cummings (6 goals, 6 assists), and defender Subhasish Bose (6 goals), their firepower is unmatched. Apuia and Anirudh Thapa bolster a midfield brimming with quality.

“Our fans have travelled for every single match with us to Guwahati and Jamshedpur as well. They have got behind us and pushed us till here, and they deserve good football tomorrow. Of course, the more goals we score, the better,” Zaragoza added.

The final kicks off at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on JioHotstar.