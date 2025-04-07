Sunil Chhetri fires Bengaluru FC into finals

Bengaluru came into the second leg of the semi-final tie with a two goal advantage, but the Gaurs put up a spirited fight, scoring twice in the second-half via Borja Herrera (49’) and Armando Sadiku (88’), until Chhetri’s strike broke Goan hearts

Sunil Chhetri. Pic/AFP

Bengaluru FC’s talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri scored in the second minute of injury-time against FC Goa to send his side into the Indian Super League final.

Bengaluru came into the second leg of the semi-final tie with a two goal advantage, but the Gaurs put up a spirited fight, scoring twice in the second-half via Borja Herrera (49’) and Armando Sadiku (88’), until Chhetri’s strike broke Goan hearts.

