Sunil Chhetri fires Bengaluru FC into finals

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Goa
Bengaluru came into the second leg of the semi-final tie with a two goal advantage, but the Gaurs put up a spirited fight, scoring twice in the second-half via Borja Herrera (49’) and Armando Sadiku (88’), until Chhetri’s strike broke Goan hearts

Sunil Chhetri. Pic/AFP

Bengaluru FC’s talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri scored in the second minute of injury-time against FC Goa to send his side into the Indian Super League final.


Also Read: Barca split points; Real Madrid suffer shock defeat


Bengaluru came into the second leg of the semi-final tie with a two goal advantage, but the Gaurs put up a spirited fight, scoring twice in the second-half via Borja Herrera (49’) and Armando Sadiku (88’), until Chhetri’s strike broke Goan hearts.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

