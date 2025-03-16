Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > ISL Final on April 12

ISL Final on April 12

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The final will be played on April 12. The league stage concluded on March 12, with Mohun Bagan SG clinching the League Shield

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024-25 Playoffs with the semi-finals scheduled between April 2-7.


The final will be played on April 12. The league stage concluded on March 12, with Mohun Bagan SG clinching the League Shield. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


isl indian super league football sports news Sports Update

