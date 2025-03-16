ISL Final on April 12

The final will be played on April 12. The league stage concluded on March 12, with Mohun Bagan SG clinching the League Shield

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024-25 Playoffs with the semi-finals scheduled between April 2-7.



