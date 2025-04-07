Barca split points; Real Madrid suffer shock defeat

Gavi had put Barcelona ahead in the seventh minute before the Natan Souza headed in the equaliser nine minutes late

Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (C) vies for the ball with Real Betis' Spanish defender #05 Marc Bartra during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona. Pic/AFP

Barcelona failed to break down a frantic Real Betis defence as they were held to a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday, while Real Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Valencia.

The result means the Catalans now hold a four-point gap at the top of the table. Gavi had put Barcelona ahead in the seventh minute before the Natan Souza headed in the equaliser nine minutes late.

Elsewhere, a goal in injury-time from Hugo Duro condemned Madrid to their fifth loss in the league. Although Vinicius Jr scored in the 50th minute, he had been denied from the spot in the first half. To rub salt into his wounds, Valencia’s Moukhtar Diaby headed in the leveller within a minute.

