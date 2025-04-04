“It feels great to win here, and it’s even more special that we have qualified for the final,” Spanish attacker Torres said.

Ferran Torres celebrates his goal v Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Torres strike helps Barca set up El Clasico final x 00:00

Barcelona defeated Atletico 1-0 on Wednesday to reach its first Copa del Rey final in four seasons, setting up a ‘clasico’ against fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, which advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-4 draw in the first leg in Barcelona in February.

“It’s always good motivation to be in a final, even more so when it’s against a direct rival,” he added.

It was yet another disappointing home elimination for Atletico after they lost on penalties to Madrid in the Round-of-16 of the Champions League last month.

“We are just as sad as our fans,” Atletico defender José María Giménez said. “We have to raise our heads and try to finish the season the best way possible,” he added.

