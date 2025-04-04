Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Torres strike helps Barca set up El Clasico final

Torres strike helps Barca set up El Clasico final

Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Top

“It feels great to win here, and it’s even more special that we have qualified for the final,” Spanish attacker Torres said.

Torres strike helps Barca set up El Clasico final

Ferran Torres celebrates his goal v Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Torres strike helps Barca set up El Clasico final
x
00:00

Barcelona defeated Atletico 1-0 on Wednesday to reach its first Copa del Rey final in four seasons, setting up a ‘clasico’ against fierce rivals Real Madrid.


Ferran Torres scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, which advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-4 draw in the first leg in Barcelona in February.


Also Read: Tonali’s goal was a big moment in our season: Newcastle boss Howe


“It feels great to win here, and it’s even more special that we have qualified for the final,” Spanish attacker Torres said.

“It’s always good motivation to be in a final, even more so when it’s against a direct rival,” he added.

It was yet another disappointing home elimination for Atletico after they lost on penalties to Madrid in the Round-of-16 of the Champions League last month.

“We are just as sad as our fans,” Atletico defender José María Giménez said. “We have to raise our heads and try to finish the season the best way possible,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

champions league fc barcelona Atletico Madrid real madrid sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK