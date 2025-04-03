“I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” Puyol said

Luis Figo and Carles Puyol

Listen to this article Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona, Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid x 00:00

Carles Puyol will lead the Barcelona Legends while Luis Figo has been announced as the captain of the Real Madrid Legends for the ‘Legends Faceoff’ match taking place on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Elanga’s wonder-strike helps Forest sink Manchester Utd 1-0

“I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” Puyol said.

“The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember,” said Figo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever