Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid

Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona, Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

“I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” Puyol said

Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona, Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid

Luis Figo and Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona, Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid
Carles Puyol will lead the Barcelona Legends while Luis Figo has been announced as the captain of the Real Madrid Legends for the ‘Legends Faceoff’ match taking place on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 


“I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” Puyol said.


“The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember,” said Figo.

