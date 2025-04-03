Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona, Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid

“I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” Puyol said
Luis Figo and Carles Puyol
Carles Puyol will lead the Barcelona Legends while Luis Figo has been announced as the captain of the Real Madrid Legends for the ‘Legends Faceoff’ match taking place on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
“I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” Puyol said.
“The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember,” said Figo.
