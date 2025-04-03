Breaking News
Rudiger helps Madrid edge out Sociedad in 4-4 thriller

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

Antonio Rudiger decided the pulsating tie with a header in the 115th minute, with Madrid to face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final

Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger (right) celebrates scoring v Sociedad on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid edged into the Copa del Rey final with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad after extra time on Tuesday, securing a 5-4 semi-final victory on aggregate. 


Antonio Rudiger decided the pulsating tie with a header in the 115th minute, with Madrid to face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final. 


Real Sociedad, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, took the lead through Ander Barrenetxea, but Endrick’s fine chip pulled Madrid level. 


A David Alaba own goal and Mikel Oyarzabal’s deflected effort helped La Real open up a lead on the Spanish champions, but Madrid battled back with goals from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni. 

Oyarzabal grabbed his second in stoppage time to force extra-time but his side could not hold off Madrid until penalties, with Rudiger’s header the final word. “I’m very happy because it was a really hard game with many comebacks and in the end my goal,” Rudiger said.

“It was an entertaining game with a lot of goals, a lot of errors and a lot of good things. [But] The objective is completed and we’re in the final again,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

