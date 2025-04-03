Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Elangas wonder strike helps Forest sink Manchester Utd 1 0

Elanga’s wonder-strike helps Forest sink Manchester Utd 1-0

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AFP |

Top

Elanga sprinted 85 metres during a blistering solo effort that carried him from deep inside the Forest half to the edge of the United area. The Swede then capped his electric surge in the 5th minute by drilling a cool finish past Andre Onana

Elanga’s wonder-strike helps Forest sink Manchester Utd 1-0

Anthony Elanga

Listen to this article
Elanga’s wonder-strike helps Forest sink Manchester Utd 1-0
x
00:00

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo hailed Anthony Elanga after the Nottingham Forest winger’s wonder-goal sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Tuesday. 


Elanga sprinted 85 metres during a blistering solo effort that carried him from deep inside the Forest half to the edge of the United area. The Swede then capped his electric surge in the 5th minute by drilling a cool finish past Andre Onana.


Also Read: EPL to bring in semi-automatic offside tech


“He’s a special boy and he gives this team speed. We are delighted [to have him],” said Santo. Forest eventually clung on against a Manchester United side that bossed possession, but lacked the finishing touch.

United manager Ruben Amorim admitted his side’s lack of attacking quality was the key factor in their defeat “We controlled the game. We deserved to win, but the last pass, the last assist wasn’t there. in the last third we had a lack of quality.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK