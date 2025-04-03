Elanga’s wonder-strike helps Forest sink Manchester Utd 1-0

Elanga sprinted 85 metres during a blistering solo effort that carried him from deep inside the Forest half to the edge of the United area. The Swede then capped his electric surge in the 5th minute by drilling a cool finish past Andre Onana

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo hailed Anthony Elanga after the Nottingham Forest winger’s wonder-goal sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Elanga sprinted 85 metres during a blistering solo effort that carried him from deep inside the Forest half to the edge of the United area. The Swede then capped his electric surge in the 5th minute by drilling a cool finish past Andre Onana.

“He’s a special boy and he gives this team speed. We are delighted [to have him],” said Santo. Forest eventually clung on against a Manchester United side that bossed possession, but lacked the finishing touch.

United manager Ruben Amorim admitted his side’s lack of attacking quality was the key factor in their defeat “We controlled the game. We deserved to win, but the last pass, the last assist wasn’t there. in the last third we had a lack of quality.”

